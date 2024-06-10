Submit Release
House Resolution 465 Printer's Number 3229

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2024 as "National Safety Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition that preventing injuries and deaths requires the cooperation of all levels of government, employers and the general public.

