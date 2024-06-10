Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,453 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2357 Printer's Number 3192

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, establishing the Pennsylvania Food Bucks Program and the Pennsylvania Food Bucks Program Account; and making an appropriation.

You just read:

House Bill 2357 Printer's Number 3192

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more