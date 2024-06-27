Dr Paul Hester presents his Award Winning MiXto® Laser Treatment at the Aesthetic Show in Las Vegas
A Revolutionary Treatment for Skin Rejuvenation
This announcement marks a pivotal point for Dr. Hester and underlines his commitment to helping aging adults gain a more youthful appearance and boost confidence.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Paul Hester from Be Medispa was selected as a Faculty Member at “The Aesthetic Show” in Las Vegas. There, he will present his award-winning energy-based facial rejuvenation techniques, highlighting the wildly popular “Mixto® Laser Facial” laser treatment on June 29, 2024. The MiXto® Fractional CO₂ laser has won the Aesthetic Award for the “Best Non-Surgical” Facial Rejuvenation six different years beating out all other energy based devices including lasers and RF micro-needling. Dr Hester was the 6th award winner.
— Paul Hester, MD
Dr Hester has expanded his treatment options with the Venezia Lift® delivered from the same award winning MiXto® laser. The MiXto® laser + Venezia Lift® is hailed as the first hybrid fractional CO₂ laser that has ablative and non-ablative treatment capabilities.
Key features and benefits of the Venezia Lift®
Short Procedure Duration: The Venezia Lift® offers a quick 15-minute procedure to address concerns such as wrinkles, sagging skin, and sun spots on the face. This short treatment time makes it a convenient option for individuals with busy schedules.
Non-Ablative Nature: Unlike traditional CO₂ laser skin resurfacing treatments, the Venezia Lift® is non-ablative. This means that there is no need for social downtime typically associated with such procedures. Patients can resume their normal activities on the same day as the treatment.
Collagen Production and Tissue Rejuvenation: The Venezia Lift® is designed to deliver laser energy into the dermis, stimulating collagen production. This process helps in tightening the skin, smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles, and overall rejuvenating the facial tissue.
Applicability for All Skin Types Year-Round: One notable feature of the Venezia Lift® is its suitability for all skin types, and it can be applied throughout the year. This versatility makes it an attractive option for a broader range of patients.
Allen R Howes, the CEO of Lasering USA, expressed enthusiasm about the Venezia Lift®, highlighting its revolutionary nature in the field of facial skin rejuvenation. With over 25 years of experience in the surgical and cosmetic laser space, Howes sees this non-ablative option as a significant leap forward.
For those interested, Lasering USA encourages providers and patients to explore the Venezia Lift® further by visiting their new website at www.venezialift.com. Additionally, they can be contacted through email at info@laseringusa.com or by phone at 1-866-471-0469.
The introduction of the Venezia Lift® represents a notable advancement in cosmetic laser technology, offering a convenient and effective option for individuals seeking facial skin rejuvenation without the typical downtime associated with CO₂ laser treatments.
Dr Hester and MiXto