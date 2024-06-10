Top 10 reputable commercial banks for 2024 unveiled

VIETNAM, June 10 - HÀ NỘI – The Vietnam Report JSC on June 10 unveiled its annual list of Việt Nam’s Top 10 Reputable Commercial Banks for 2024.

The honorees include Vietcombank, Techcombank, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, ACB, Agribank, VPBank, HDBank, and TPBank.

A separate list highlights the top 10 prestigious private joint stock banks, featuring Techcombank, ACB, VPBank, HDBank, TPBank, Sacombank, VIB, SHB, LPBank, and SeABank.

Vietnam Report’s evaluation process considers a variety of factors, including financial capacity reflected in the most recent financial statements of each bank, media reputation assessed through Media Coding methodology, and survey results from relevant stakeholders, with data updated to May 2024.

A survey conducted by Vietnam Report indicates that a significant majority (67.8%) of experts and banks anticipate industry growth in the second half of this year.

This represents a substantial increase compared to the 14.3% recorded in the same survey for the latter half of 2023, surpassing growth projections recorded in both 2021 and 2023. - VNS