DoorSpace endorsed by TMSI

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DoorSpace , a redefining presence in the healthcare technology industry, is officially an Endorsed Partner of TORCH Management Services, Inc. (TMSI). They exclusively recommend DoorSpace to their members for their medical staff credentialing software and services.TMSI is a subsidiary of TORCH and offers management and operations consulting services for rural and community hospitals. The Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals (TORCH) has strong relationships with over 160 member hospitals in the Texas area.“I am so excited to share that DoorSpace is now officially a TMSI Endorsed Partner. Their mission is something that resonates deeply with ours, and we see an opportunity to help more rural and community hospitals verify, track, and access their medical staff data securely, which is a massively underestimated issue in healthcare,” shares DoorSpace CEO Sarah M. Worthy.DoorSpace’s mission is to revolutionize the way healthcare organizations manage their data, with the end goal to help clinicians, who are burnout and overworked in a high-stress position.“We are actively working with hospitals, especially rural and community organizations to really transform the way they are able to store, manage and access their employees’ data. TMSI’s endorsement will allow us to better support rural hospitals, who typically operate with limited budgets and resources, while being the only healthcare access within miles for many,” explains DoorSpace Co-Founder Brian White.With TMSI’s endorsement, DoorSpace will be able to continue their efforts to transform the healthcare industry.“We are thrilled to share our endorsement of DoorSpace as our sole credentialing SaaS platform. Many overlook rural and community healthcare organizations, but the need is very much still there. They share our values in reaching facilities to better transform healthcare for everyone, and we are now even more equipped to do so with the help of DoorSpace,” says ​​Vicki Pascasio, FACHE, the President and CEO of TMSI.About DoorSpaceDoorSpace is delivering the next generation of healthcare professional development software through their innovative, people-centric, cloud-based solution that helps healthcare professionals get back to what’s important: helping their patients and themselves. Based in Houston, Texas, DoorSpace is transforming the way healthcare organizations retain and develop clinical talent by bringing personnel, administration monitoring, and organization systems together in a user-friendly platform that streamlines healthcare processes. DoorSpace is making work better for the people who make a difference.About Sarah M. WorthySarah M. Worthy is the CEO and founder of DoorSpace, a company that is transforming the way healthcare organizations retain and develop talent while solving critical turnover issues in the healthcare industry. Sarah has over 15 years of experience in the B2B technology and healthcare industries. DoorSpace’s innovative technology “flips the script” on the question from “what makes people leave?” to “what makes people stay?”About Brian WhiteBrian White is the CRO and co-founder of DoorSpace. He has 14 years of experience in business development and B2B software sales helping organizations leverage technology to add efficiency, drive revenue growth and improve their customer experience.About TORCH:TORCH’s mission is to be the voice and principal advocate for rural and community hospitals in Texas and to provide leadership in addressing the special needs and issues of these hospitals.TORCH envisions rural Texas to have access to the highest quality health care.About TMSI:TMSI is a subsidiary of TORCH and offers management and operations consulting services for rural and community hospitals.For more information, please contact Myra Godfrey and Peyton Sweeney.Press Contact:Myra GodfreyPublicistdoorspace@jayapr.com