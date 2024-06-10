Submit Release
Joint Forces Readiness Center Hosts First Muster Ceremony

The Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, hosted a First Muster Ceremony on May 28, 2024, to celebrate the installation of a new statue and the dedication of a time capsule. This significant event brought together distinguished leaders from the Wyoming National Guard, Wyoming state representatives, officials from the Governor’s office, guests, and employees of the Wyoming Military Department.

State Command Sgt. Maj. Thad Ehde, the ceremony host, opened with a warm welcome and words of appreciation for all attendees.

“I thank you all for being here. Most importantly, I want to recognize the members of the Cowboy Guard. You are the result of 136 years of legacy,” Ehde said. “Today, we celebrate the evening of May 29, 1888, when the Laramie Grays were first formed in a makeshift armory at Hess Hall in Laramie.”

The event featured the Cheyenne Central Reserve Officer Training Cadets Color Guard team, which posted the colors, and Col. Kristina Tweedy, the Wyoming Air Guard’s director of staff, who performed the national anthem. Staff Sgt. Seth McConnell, an administration noncommissioned officer for Joint Force Headquarters, delivered the invocation.

The ceremony highlighted the symbolism of the bison, an important emblem of Wyoming’s identity. Known for its adaptability and endurance, the bison reflects the spirit of Wyoming. It is prominently featured on the Wyoming Military Department’s coat of arms, symbolizing the state’s pride in its military heritage, service, and honor.

A notable myth states that the bison faces the storm, standing resolute against challenges. This imagery represents the Wyoming National Guard’s commitment to serving courageously in times of adversity.

“The time capsule we dedicate today serves as a bridge between the past, present, and future of the Wyoming National Guard,” Ehde remarked. “It encapsulates the history, culture, traditions, and values of our dedicated Soldiers and Airmen. With the placement of this time capsule, we immortalize our collective story.”

