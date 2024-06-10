Submit Release
H.R. 8070, Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025

H.R. 8070 would specify authorizations of appropriations totaling $885.1 billion over the 2025-2029 period, of which $884.9 billion would be for 2025.

The bill also includes provisions that would affect the costs of defense programs that would be funded with discretionary appropriations in 2025 and future years. Those provisions mainly would affect force structure, compensation and benefits, and multiyear procurement of weapons systems. For 2025, those costs are included in the authorizations specified in the bill for that year. CBO expects that some costs after 2025 will be covered by specified authorizations in future National Defense Authorization Acts.

