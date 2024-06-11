Public Interest Investigations Celebrates 40 Years of Providing Investigations
Pioneer continues commitment to elevate the quality of investigations industry-wide
The idea behind PII was to use investigative skills to discover the truth about what happened in a disputed situation.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Interest Investigations (“PII”) announced the celebration of its 40th anniversary providing neutral workplace and campus investigations and high-level investigations for civil and criminal matters. The industry-leading firm’s trauma-informed interview techniques, intense focus, and deep analytical skills result in well-documented findings and conclusions for clients including attorneys, public agencies, corporations, non-profits, universities, and school districts.
— Keith Rohman, President and Founder
Founded in 1984 to conduct investigations and litigation research, PII has grown into a team of investigators with diverse backgrounds in employment law, journalism, human resources, criminal law, human rights, writing, and more. This blend of legal knowledge and broad investigative experiences combined with curiosity and a collaborative culture differentiates the firm from its competition.
PII’s noteworthy work includes serving as principal investigator for lawyers representing men and women tortured at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq following the U.S. invasion in 2003; investigating allegations of financial improprieties, conflicts of interest, and other misconduct involving members of the UC Board of Regents; investigating the enslavement of dozens of Thai garment workers in an El Monte, California sweatshop; and, investigating patient mistreatment, race and gender discrimination, abusive conduct by supervisors, and failures in patient care at multiple hospitals.
“The idea behind PII was to use investigative skills to discover the truth about what happened in a disputed situation,” said Keith Rohman, PII’s president and founder. “That remains our core tenet 40 years later, while demand for our services has evolved from personal injury-related and criminal matters to third-party neutral investigations involving highly sensitive internal controversaries.”
About Public Interest Investigations
Public Interest Investigations is a leading provider of neutral, trauma-informed workplace investigations, Title IX investigations, and criminal investigations for public agencies, corporations, non-profits, universities, school districts, and law firms. PII’s team of attorneys, investigative reporters, and journalists decipher facts to discover the truth in contentious situations, giving all parties involved the opportunity to communicate their points of view. For more information, visit https://piila.com/ or call 213.482.1780.
