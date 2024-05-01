Stapleton Group Opens Austin, Texas Office, Promotes Betsy Landoll
Eighth office and Landoll serve growing demand for services in Texas & MidwestAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stapleton Group is pleased to announce the opening of its eighth office, in Austin, TX, and that Betsy Landoll has been promoted to Director.
“Given the volume of engagements we have in Texas, the time is right to open an office in the state,” said David Stapleton, president. “As an Austin native with deep skills in finance, operations, and real estate, Betsy is well-suited to lead the new office. She hit the ground running upon joining our firm and has been instrumental in delivering results on complex engagements in Texas, including the receivership of Austin-based Storybuilt.”
Landoll joined Stapleton Group in 2023 after working in venture capital at a real estate technology startup in Texas. Previously, she led the development and management of United Airlines’ biometrics program in Chicago. She began her career in Los Angeles at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in its Transactions Advisory Group where she assessed mergers and acquisition targets for multinational corporations and private equity firms. Landoll, a CPA (inactive), earned her M.B.A. from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her B.S. in Accounting from the University of Southern California.
About Stapleton Group
Stapleton Group’s full-service team of turnaround experts, financial advisors, receivers, accountants, and asset managers maximizes the recovery of capital for creditors and helps resolve disputes between shareholders. Stapleton has completed over 750 engagements with $6 billion+ in aggregate assets since it was founded in 2008. Whether the path to resolution is clear or involves untangling a complex web of issues, Stapleton designs and implements a feasible strategic plan to achieve the client’s goals. Learn more about Stapleton’s services, team, and successes at stapletoninc.com or by calling 213-235-0600.
