FluoSphera and Revvity Collaborate to Develop a Multiplexed Selectivity Assay for In Vitro Drug Discovery
Combining our technology with Revvity’s creates a novel in vitro drug discovery solution with the ability to conduct unbiased comparisons through evaluation of multiple tissue types.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FluoSphera S.A., the only company with a suite of systemic and high throughput in vitro drug discovery solutions, today announced a collaboration with Revvity, a global leader in life sciences and diagnostics focused on developing novel solutions for the world’s greatest health challenges. The companies will combine their proprietary cell culture and detection technology platforms to showcase a new high throughput, multiplexed approach to assess compound selectivity across multiple biological samples.
— Clelia Bourgoint, Ph.D
FluoSphera joins its chip-free 3D cell culture system, which enables high throughput and multiplexed evaluation of target selectivity, with Revvity’s research-use-only Homogeneous Time Resolved Fluorescence (HTRF®) assays and PhenoVue cellular imaging reagents.
The companies will conduct initial validation of the combined technology by assessing the specificity of Proteolysis-Targeting Chimeras (PROTACs) toward wild type or mutated forms of the Tyrosine Kinase Receptor EGFR for degradation.
“Combining our technology with Revvity’s creates a novel in vitro drug discovery solution with the ability to conduct unbiased comparisons through evaluation of multiple tissue types in the same culture well, which is essential for assessing drug selectivity,” said Clelia Bourgoint, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer at FluoSphera.
“The enhanced workflow for evaluation of novel drug candidates has the potential to increase success rates while reducing drug discovery costs and hit-to-lead time, compared to traditional methods,” said Gregory Segala, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at FluoSphera.
“We’re delighted to collaborate with FluoSphera, the leading innovator in systemic drug discovery systems. We look forward to validating our synergistic and novel approaches to advance PROTAC compound characterization and establish a proof of concept that is amenable to virtually any other drug modality, such as therapeutic antibodies,” said Eric Trinquet, Senior Director Life Sciences Reagents at Revvity.
About FluoSphera S.A.
FluoSphera S.A. is the only company providing a suite of high throughput, systemic, in vitro drug discovery solutions. Its proprietary chip-free platform uses flexible 3D cell systems that mimic the complex biology of the human body to rapidly and precisely study human response to systemic drug delivery. Fluosphera offers four distinct drug discovery solutions: (1) multiplexing for target selectivity, (2) measuring systemic efficacy and toxicity, (3) systemic biomarker identification, and (4) translational species optimization. The company collaborates with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including AbbVie, L’Oréal, and Revvity. Visit www.fluosphera.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.
About Revvity
Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more. With 2023 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.
