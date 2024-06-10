Fish and Game offers fishing events in the Magic Valley for new anglers

Fish and Game staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist with questions and provide hands-on training to anyone new to fishing.

Dates and locations of upcoming Take Me Fishing events in the Magic Valley:

Wednesday, June 12: Freedom Park Pond – Burley 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 17: Dierkes Lake – Twin Falls 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 22: Freedom Park Pond – Burley 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26: Riley Pond – Hagerman 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday June 29: Gavers Lagoon – Hayspur Hatchery 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday July 17: Gavers Lagoon – Hayspur Hatchery 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.