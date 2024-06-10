Submit Release
Fish and Game offers fishing events in the Magic Valley for new anglers

Fish and Game staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist with questions and provide hands-on training to anyone new to fishing.

Dates and locations of upcoming Take Me Fishing events in the Magic Valley: 

Wednesday, June 12:   Freedom Park Pond – Burley                     9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 17:        Dierkes Lake – Twin Falls                          9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 22:        Freedom Park Pond – Burley                    9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26:   Riley Pond – Hagerman                            9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday June 29:        Gavers Lagoon – Hayspur Hatchery          9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Saturday July 17:          Gavers Lagoon – Hayspur Hatchery         9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

