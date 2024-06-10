Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski Selected as Top Doctor of Physical Therapy of the Decade by IAOTP
Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Katherine Cwiklinski, Doctor of Physical Therapy for Paragon Physical Therapy, was recently selected as Top Doctor of Physical Therapy of the Decade for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Cwiklinski has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Katherine areas of expertise include but are not limited to orthopedic and sports physical therapy, joint replacement rehabilitation, acute stroke sufferers, and post-surgical patients. She uses manual approaches to treat the shoulder, hip, knee, ankle, and spine. Dr. Katherine is also a qualified Ergonomic Assessment Expert from the Back School of Atlanta. She conducts ergonomic work site inspections for businesses in order to provide a safe and pleasant work environment. Katherine is also trained in LSVT-Big for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Cwiklinski graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) in 2005 (currently named Rutgers University)
Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Cwiklinski has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was awarded Top Doctor of the Year in Physical Therapy. This year she will grace the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and has a chapter dedicated to her in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication. She will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Doctor of Physical Therapy of the Decade. Last year she was featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square and was honored at the Plaza Hotel for IAOTP’s awards gala for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year and Top Doctor of the Year in Physical Therapy.
In addition to her successful career, Dr. Cwiklinski also emphasizes the importance of networking, which is essential for gaining patient referrals. She stays current on PT news by attending conferences and submitting articles to the APTA’s journal. She aspires to expand her practice, create a second location, and serve as a guide to other aspiring professionals as she looks to the future.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Dr. Cwiklinski for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”
Looking back, Dr. Katherine attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: www.paragonphysicaltherapy.com
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
