Changes for Dogs Entering the U.S. to Begin Soon
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations would like to inform travelers the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements for dogs entering the U.S. will change August 1.
Dogs must:
- Appear healthy upon arrival;
- Be at least six months of age;
- Be microchipped; and
- Be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form online submission receipt.
Additionally, proof of rabies vaccination may be required based on where the dog has been in the last six months and whether the dog was vaccinated in the United States or elsewhere. For dogs arriving from countries with a high risk of dog rabies, they must be protected against rabies.
“Regulating dog importation helps protect the health and safety of people and their pets,” said Port Director Donovan Delude. “The rabies variant carried by dogs was eliminated in the U.S. in 2007 and we’re working diligently in concert with the Center for Disease Control to prevent its reintroduction.”
According to the CDC, dog rabies is not controlled in over 100 countries, which is why there is an inherent risk in imported dogs.
Travelers are advised to learn more about bringing a dog into the United States and to obtain all necessary documentation prior to departure. Visit CBP.gov/travel for additional information on animal imports and more.
For the latest news and information, follow us on X @CBPGreatLakes and @DFODetroit
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.