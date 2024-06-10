Changes for Dogs Entering the U.S. to Begin Soon

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations would like to inform travelers the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements for dogs entering the U.S. will change August 1.

Dogs must:

Changes to CDC requirements for dogs entering the U.S. will take effect August 1, 2024.

Appear healthy upon arrival;

Be at least six months of age;

Be microchipped; and

Be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form online submission receipt.

Additionally, proof of rabies vaccination may be required based on where the dog has been in the last six months and whether the dog was vaccinated in the United States or elsewhere. For dogs arriving from countries with a high risk of dog rabies, they must be protected against rabies.

“Regulating dog importation helps protect the health and safety of people and their pets,” said Port Director Donovan Delude. “The rabies variant carried by dogs was eliminated in the U.S. in 2007 and we’re working diligently in concert with the Center for Disease Control to prevent its reintroduction.”

According to the CDC, dog rabies is not controlled in over 100 countries, which is why there is an inherent risk in imported dogs.

Travelers are advised to learn more about bringing a dog into the United States and to obtain all necessary documentation prior to departure. Visit CBP.gov/travel for additional information on animal imports and more.

For the latest news and information, follow us on X @CBPGreatLakes and @DFODetroit