Mayor Wu and Boston Parks and Recreation Department Celebrate the Opening of Paula Titus Park

Mayor Michelle Wu joined the family of the late Paula Titus, Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, elected officials, park neighbors, and the Highland Park community on June 4, 2024, to cut the ribbon on Paula Titus Park. Located at 66 Fort Avenue in Roxbury, the 8,000-square-foot park was funded with $35,000 from the Community Preservation Act and $850,000 in construction funding through the City’s capital budget.

Paula’s husband, Charlie Titus, a former Associate Parks Commissioner and a long-time Highland Park resident, approached the Parks Department in 2017 with the idea of turning a vacant parcel next to their home into a public park in honor of his late wife, Paula, who had recently passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Thanks to the Titus family's efforts, the Parks Commission voted to acquire the parcel from the Mayor’s Office of Housing (formerly the Department of Neighborhood Development), and plans for the park began to take shape.

"We in the City recognize that parks are about so much more than just having some green space. It is about the heart and soul of our community and the feeling that this is your home,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I want to thank the Titus family for sharing the gift of her life and her presence and her impact here in the community."

Born into a proud Cape Verdean family in Taunton, MA, Paula Pina Titus moved to Boston in 1974, settling on Fort Avenue, where she resided for four decades. She was a loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, and aunt, as well as a dedicated friend and neighbor who cherished the Highland Park community, its people, and especially its children. Known for her smile, kind words, and helping hand, Paula’s passion and love for Roxbury was unwavering. She was a fierce protector of her family and community, consistently modeling the term ‘good neighbor.’ Paula had a distinguished career in public service with the City’s Inspectional Services Department, and her husband, Charlie, served the City for thirty years as an Associate Parks Commissioner.

"My family and I are extremely grateful to Mayor Wu, Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods and his staff for making the vision of our family matriarch a reality,” said Paula’s husband Charlie. “Paula often talked about keeping 66 Fort Ave as a nice green space, a park that our neighbors and others could enjoy. We are so pleased that the legacy of her caring and tremendous spirit of community will live on at the Paula Pina Titus Park.”

The community design process began in early 2021 with the top priorities being a peaceful location to gather and relax. The community expressed a desire for a shade structure with a patio area and semi-moveable seating to enjoy the space. Additionally, they wanted a small play area for children aged 2-5 in earth-tone colors. The park's design includes a pergola for shade, porous pavers, game and café tables, benches, a small play area for young children, and an open passive lawn with new tree planting, as well as preservation of existing trees. Additionally, the stairs and stone wall are engraved with Cape Verdean patterning, reflecting feedback from the community to ensure cultural connections to the neighborhood and acknowledge Paula’s heritage.

"Paula Titus Park is a beautiful addition to our city's green spaces," said Commissioner Ryan Woods. "Paula was a leader and mentor to everyone in her community. This park will represent her way of living, with peaceful and active spaces seamlessly woven together. It reflects Paula's and the Titus family's legacy. This park is a true testament to what we can achieve when we come together as a community."

For more information, please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505. Stay updated with news, events, and park improvements by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.