Cloud Communications Group Announces the Appointment of James Beeson as Executive Cyber Advisor
With over 34 years of experience in cybersecurity, Beeson brings unparalleled expertise to the team by providing strategic and operational advice to clients.
James Beeson's appointment underscores our commitment to providing outstanding technology advisory services to our clients.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Communications Group, a leading technology expense management and IT advisory firm located in the DFW metroplex, is proud to announce the appointment of James Beeson as Executive Cyber Advisor. With over 34 years of experience in cybersecurity and technology, Beeson will bring unparalleled expertise to the team by providing strategic and operational advice to clients.
— Keith Hatley, Co-Founder of Cloud Communications Group
Throughout his distinguished career, Beeson has served as an award-winning Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), including being named Dallas CISO of the Year in the super global category in February 2024. He was also inducted into the CSO (Chief Security Officer) Hall of Fame in September 2022 and previously recognized as a Top 100 CISO by CISO Connect in 2021.
"By joining CCG, I’ll be able to help expand and drive its cybersecurity capabilities and to assist companies globally to strengthen their cybersecurity postures while simplifying their cyber strategies and roadmaps," Beeson said.
Beeson recently retired as Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer at The Cigna Group. Prior, Beeson gained extensive experience in cybersecurity, infrastructure, governance and risk management during his 20-year tenure at General Electric.
Holding an MBA from Southern Methodist University with a focus in finance, a BBA in Management and Leadership from Amberton University, and industry certifications including CISSP, CRISC and Six Sigma Quality, Beeson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to help Cloud Communications Group clients navigate today's complex technology landscape.
"James Beeson's appointment underscores our commitment to providing outstanding technology advisory services to our clients," said Keith Hatley, co-founder of Cloud Communications Group. "His expertise and leadership, combined with our strong customer-focused approach, will help our clients address their most pressing technology challenges and transform their IT infrastructure."
Please join us in welcoming James Beeson to the Cloud Communications Group team.
About Cloud Communications Group
Cloud Communications Group is a technology expense management and IT advisory firm that serves as a trusted advisor for clients, helping them design, deploy, and manage technology solutions for their business. Leveraging former CIOs on staff and industry-leading methodologies, CCG provides actionable insights, advisory guidance, and empowers clients to make faster and better decisions. To learn more about Cloud Communications Group, please visit our website at www.cloudcom.net.
