Chris Moffett and Jon Baird Honored on 2025 Channel Futures Technology Advisor 101 List

The List Recognizes Individuals Moving the Advisory Channel into the Future

Technology advisors are a key segment of the indirect channel for B2B technology. This award acknowledges rising stars who have helped build the industry. It’s a who’s-who for the advisory channel.” — Channel Futures editorial director Craig Galbraith

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Channel Futures , the indirect sales channel’s authority for industry news, information and analysis, has named Chris Moffett and Jon Baird to its 2025 Technology Advisor 101 list.The Channel Futures Technology Advisor 101 (TA 101) is the first vendor and distributor-neutral listing of the leaders in what has traditionally been called the agent market. Nominators from across the industry submitted names for the 2025 list, which the Channel Futures editorial staff vetted. The latest TA 101 features an all-new group of executives and leaders at technology advisor firms.“Technology advisors are a key segment of the indirect channel for B2B technology. This award acknowledges pioneers and rising stars who have helped build the industry,” said Channel Futures editorial director Craig Galbraith. “It’s a who’s-who for the advisory channel.”Cloud Communications Group (CCG) was founded in 2009 by IT industry veterans Keith Hatley and Chris Moffett to help organizations across all industries achieve their long-term goals with technology, and they have emerged as shining stars in the IT advisory space. Keith was named to Channel Futures’ Technology Advisor 101 list in 2024, and now, his longtime business partner has joined this elite list of IT advisors."Chris’ leadership has been a cornerstone of CCG’s distinction as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country,” said Keith Hatley in a statement for Channel Futures. “His ability to navigate enterprise challenges while providing actionable solutions has consistently delivered measurable value to clients. By staying deeply engaged throughout the decision-making and implementation process, Chris has reinforced CCG’s reputation for excellence and value realization."Chris Moffett wasn’t the only CCG team member to be honored in this year’s list; Jon Baird was also named to the 2025 Technology Advisor 101 for the first time. Baird, who had previously spent over 30 years as a CIO for several Fortune 300 businesses, joined CCG to focus his wealth of experience on helping organizations make informed, practical decisions on optimizing their IT infrastructure."As a former CIO, Jon brings invaluable firsthand experience, enabling him to deeply understand the challenges enterprise IT leaders face,” said CCG co-founder Keith Hatley in a statement for Channel Futures. “His expertise in stakeholder management and strategic alignment ensures that CCG remains a trusted partner in helping clients achieve measurable success."Technology Advisor 101 honorees have demonstrated client focus, peer leadership and industry advocacy. Members of the Technology Advisor 101 do the right thing for their customers, exchange knowledge and best practices with fellow partners, and use their influence for the betterment of the larger technology advisor/technology services distributor (TA/TSD) ecosystem.The advisory channel is a burgeoning route for technology purchasing. A Telarus study found that 92% of IT decision-makers at midmarket companies are interested in meeting technology advisors to help them vet products and vendors. An Avant report concluded that 84% of IT buyers use a trusted advisor for technology selection.“The modern technology advisor plays an indispensable and multifaceted role for its customers,” said James Anderson, senior news editor at Channel Futures. “They help IT departments overcome gaps in staffing and skillsets to navigate the complicated procurement process. They help businesses save money and reinvest it into innovative, revenue-generating tech.”About the Technology Advisor 101Launched in 2022, the TA 101 is an initiative focused on channel partner executives whose companies operate in the agent/advisor model. Unveiled on ChannelFutures.com, it is the most comprehensive list of channel partner firms that do business in an agency model. It relies on peer nominations from the channel community and is vetted by Channel Futures editorial staff.About Channel FuturesChannel Futures is a media destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including technology advisors (TAs), solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions distributors (TSDs), as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.Channel Futures is part of Informa TechTarget, which influences and connects the world’s technology buyers and sellers, helping accelerate growth from R&D to ROI. With a vast reach of over 220 highly targeted technology-specific websites and over 50 million permissioned first-party audience members, Informa TechTarget has a unique understanding of and insight into the technology market.About Cloud Communication GroupFounded in 2009 by business partners Keith Hatley and Chris Moffett, Cloud Communications Group provides single-source IT advisory services and technology solutions to corporations all over the nation. CCG’s suite of services spans cloud services, including UCaaS, CCaaS, SaaS, and IaaS, as well as communications services such as broadband, MPLS, SD-WAN, VoIP, and Mobility solutions. Their proficiency also extends to technology expense management (TEM), where they aid in reducing enterprise costs tied to cloud and communication services. Cloud Communications Group serves as an extension of IT leadership teams in corporations across the country to help them manage the complexities of technology transformation projects. 