Outrun Cancer at the John Wayne Grit Series Pioneertown Half Marathon & 10K

John Wayne Cancer Foundation The John Wayne Grit Series in Pioneertown offers one of the world's most unique trail runs. The natural landscape surrounding Pioneertown presents a rugged challenge to runners.

Rugged Trail Run Benefits the John Wayne Cancer Foundation

The John Wayne Grit Series isn't just about conquering trails, it's about giving people the opportunity to fight back against cancer. ” — Ethan Wayne, Director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation

PIONEERTOWN, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The John Wayne Grit Series Pioneertown Half Marathon & 10K is coming to Pioneertown, CA, located near Joshua Tree National Park, on March 22! This run/walk event goes through the rugged terrain of the Old West and promises to be a test of grit and determination that would make even the Duke proud.This is no ordinary trail run – the run starts in historic Pioneertown, at the unique Wild West movie set town on Mane Street, which is a popular tourist destination. It was the backdrop of western movies in the 1940s. Participants will traverse the untamed wilderness of the Pioneertown Mountain Preserve single track trails, winding through the Sawtooth Mountains, rocky canyons and dusty trails as they channel their inner frontier spirit to reach the finish line."The John Wayne Grit Series isn't just about conquering trails, it's about giving people the opportunity to fight back against cancer," said Ethan Wayne, Director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation . "Through events like the John Wayne Grit Series, we're honoring my father's legacy by raising funds for pioneering cancer programs that prevent, detect and heal cancer."Registration for the Pioneertown run/walk filled up fast last year, so don't delay! Secure your spot on the trail and join us for an unforgettable adventure through the heart of the California Wild West.There are two ways to register: pay for your registration or commit to fundraise for free registration. All registered participants receive a John Wayne Grit Series shirt and finisher mug. And, regardless of registration type, all participants can fight cancer by fundraising to earn rewards and prizes donated by Nathan, YETI, Hooey and Path Projects.One thing that is unique and special about this course is that there are only two ways to get drinking water on the trail, by foot or by horseback. A big thank you to the Desert Riders from Palm Springs and other local volunteers for delivering water to the trail aid stations via horseback. Mounted on their trusty steeds, these modern-day cowboys are pivotal to the hydration of our runners.Plan your fun-filled weekend adventure in Pioneertown:• Run the John Wayne Grit Series Pioneertown Half Marathon & 10K• Meet members of the Wayne Family• Drink your free Brewery X beer after you run• Visit Joshua Tree National Park• Rent a house in or near Pioneertown• Listen to live music at Pappy & Harriet’s• Sample Duke Bourbon and Tequila and Wayne Family Estates wine at the finish line• Watch the Mane Street Stampede Wild West Show• Explore the charming shops in Pioneertown• Enjoy a beer and taco (or two) at the Red Dog Saloon• Ride the Palm Springs Aerial Tram on your way home• Vist the Palm Springs Surf ClubTo register and learn more about the John Wayne Grit Series Pioneertown Half Marathon & 10K, visit https://johnwayne.org/pages/pioneertown . Use code GRIT15 for 15% off registration.Are you tough enough to take on the challenge? If so, form a team and lace up your shoes to Outrun Cancer.ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE GRIT SERIESShow your grit in the fight against cancer by running through iconic John Wayne movie locations and rugged Western landscapes. The John Wayne Grit Series events benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, so every step you take advances the fight against cancer through pioneering research and programs. For more information, visit https://johnwayne.org/pages/grit-series-general ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE CANCER FOUNDATIONJohn Wayne beat lung cancer in 1964. He died 15 years later after a struggle with cancer of the stomach. During this difficult period, he became passionate about helping others fight this terrible disease. To honor his memory, his family created the John Wayne Cancer Foundation (JWCF). John Wayne Cancer Foundation’s mission is to lead the fight against cancer with courage, strength, and grit. JWCF funds novel and innovative programs that improve cancer patients’ outcomes and save lives through research, education, awareness, and support. JWCF is a 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information, please visit www.johnwayne.org

