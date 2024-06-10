Atopic Dermatitis Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth from (2024-2034), Analyzes DelveInsight

Atopic Dermatitis Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Atopic Dermatitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atopic Dermatitis Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), States DelveInsight | Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc,, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma

DelveInsight’s “Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Atopic Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atopic Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Atopic Dermatitis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Atopic Dermatitis Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report:

The Atopic Dermatitis market size was valued approximately USD 17 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In the 7MM, the United States had the largest market size for atopic dermatitis in 2023, with Japan following closely behind.

In March 2024, Sanofi has released promising results from the second phase of a study involving the OX40 antibody amlitelimab, demonstrating sustained improvement in managing symptoms of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in previously treated patients. In the latter part of the STREAM-AD trial, patients who initially responded to amlitelimab were randomly assigned to either continue treatment or discontinue it for 28 weeks. Both groups showed consistently high responder rates for measures such as Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75) and/or Investigator Global Assessment (IGA 0/1). Notably, 69.2% of patients who continued treatment and/or withdrew maintained IGA 0/1 and/or EASI-75 response, compared to 58.8% in the withdrawal group.

In February 2024, Bio-Thera Solutions, a pharmaceutical firm headquartered in China, has progressed its monoclonal antibody BAT6026 into a Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial targeting patients with atopic dermatitis. The trial, identified as NCT06094179, has administered its initial dose to a patient and seeks to recruit 126 individuals with atopic dermatitis who have exhibited poor responses to prior topical treatments or were unable to utilize them.

In December 2023, InnoCare Pharma, a biopharmaceutical firm situated in China, has announced favorable top-line outcomes from the Phase II clinical study of ICP-332 for addressing atopic dermatitis. The Phase II trial, known as NCT05702268, was randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled, examining the safety, effectiveness, and pharmacokinetics of ICP-332 in 75 participants diagnosed with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

In December 2023, Technoderma Medicines, a biopharmaceutical firm based in China, has completed a Phase I clinical trial evaluating TDM-180935 topical ointment for managing atopic dermatitis. The randomized, double-blind trial assessed the tolerability, safety, and pharmacokinetics of TDM-180935 in healthy male subjects. Participants were divided into single-dose and multidose escalation cohorts for analysis.

In August 2023, Minghui Pharmaceutical has initiated enrollment for the Phase III clinical trial of its experimental MH004 Cream, designed to address mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD). This placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of MH004, a topical cream formulated with a pan-JAK inhibitor, across a broader population affected by the condition.

In 2023, there were approximately 53,348,000 diagnosed cases of atopic dermatitis across the 7MM, and it is anticipated that this number will rise in the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, there were approximately 72,435,000 prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis across the 7MM, and it is projected that these numbers will increase during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, the total diagnosed cases of atopic dermatitis were approximately 23,481,000 for males and about 29,866,000 for females across the 7MM.

Key Atopic Dermatitis Companies: Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc,, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, and others

Key Atopic Dermatitis Therapies: Bermekimab, FB825, Lebrikizumab, Nemolizumab, B244, Ruxolitinib, Difelikefalin, Roflumilast, Rocatinlimab, Tapinarof, KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin), Etrasimod, BMX-010, and others

The Atopic Dermatitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Atopic Dermatitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Atopic Dermatitis market dynamics.

Atopic Dermatitis Overview

Atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by itchy, red, and inflamed patches of skin. It is one of the most common forms of eczema and typically begins in infancy or childhood, although it can persist into adulthood or develop later in life.

Get a Free sample for the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/atopic-dermatitis-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Atopic Dermatitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis

Prevalent Cases of Atopic Dermatitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Atopic Dermatitis

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Atopic Dermatitis epidemiology trends @ Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Forecast

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Atopic Dermatitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Atopic Dermatitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Atopic Dermatitis Therapies and Key Companies

Bermekimab: Janssen Pharmaceutical

FB825: Oneness Biotech

Lebrikizumab: Eli Lily

Nemolizumab: Galderma

B244: AOBiome

Ruxolitinib: Incyte

Difelikefalin: Cara Therapeutics

Roflumilast: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Rocatinlimab: Amgen/Kyowa Kirin

Tapinarof: Dermavant Sciences

KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin): Cara Therapeutics

Etrasimod: Pfizer/Arena pharmaceuticals

BMX-010: BioMimetix

Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of Atopic Dermatitis

Escalating expenditure on healthcare

Approvals of JAK inhibitors

Potential Emerging Therapies for Atopic Dermatitis and pruritus

Increasing awareness about the condition

Atopic Dermatitis Market Barriers

Over-the-counter medications

Outdated treatment recommendations

Poor prognosis and treatment adherence

Lack of timely diagnosis

Management of Atopic Dermatitis in the primary care setting

Scope of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Atopic Dermatitis Companies: Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc,, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, and others

Key Atopic Dermatitis Therapies: Bermekimab, FB825, Lebrikizumab, Nemolizumab, B244, Ruxolitinib, Difelikefalin, Roflumilast, Rocatinlimab, Tapinarof, KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin), Etrasimod, BMX-010, and others

Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutic Assessment: Atopic Dermatitis current marketed and Atopic Dermatitis emerging therapies

Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Atopic Dermatitis market drivers and Atopic Dermatitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Atopic Dermatitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Atopic Dermatitis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Atopic Dermatitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Atopic Dermatitis

3. SWOT analysis of Atopic Dermatitis

4. Atopic Dermatitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Atopic Dermatitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Atopic Dermatitis

9. Atopic Dermatitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Atopic Dermatitis Unmet Needs

11. Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Therapies

12. Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Atopic Dermatitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers

16. Atopic Dermatitis Market Barriers

17. Atopic Dermatitis Appendix

18. Atopic Dermatitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.