Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market to Register Incremental Growth from (2024-2034), Asserts DelveInsight

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report:

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market size was is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 13.5% during the study period (2020-2034)

In the 7MM, the market for Hidradenitis Suppurativa was most prominent in the United States, reaching around USD 900 million in 2023. This figure is expected to rise throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, Germany had the largest market size among the EU4 countries, totaling approximately USD ~100 million. Conversely, Spain had the smallest market size, estimated at around USD ~40 million in the same yearr

Until 2023, HUMIRA held a significant market share in the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in the US. However, in October 2023, the US FDA approved COSENTYX for the management of moderate to severe HS in adults. COSENTYX stands as the sole FDA-approved fully human biologic that directly targets interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cytokine implicated in the inflammation associated with Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

In January 2023, The introduction of AMJEVITA by Amgen in the US market resulted in a decrease in HUMIRA sales. In Europe, biosimilars of HUMIRA entered the market earlier than in the US, with Novartis and Amgen launching the first biosimilar in October 2018. Consequently, the decline in drug sales value is anticipated to accelerate in the coming years.

In 2023, the estimated total prevalent cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the US were around 3 million, with an anticipated increase projected during the study period spanning from 2020 to 2034.

Among all the countries, the 30–39 age group showed the largest proportion of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa prevalent pool, representing almost 25% of the total cases. Conversely, the 0-17 age group had the lowest number of cases, accounting for approximately 2%.

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies: AbbVie, Novartis, UCB Biopharma, Eli Lilly, Institut Pasteur, UCB Biopharma SRL, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, ACELYRIN Inc., Novartis, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Novartis, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Incyte Corporation, and others

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies: HUMIRA, COSENTYX (secukinumab), BIMZELX (bimekizumab), Eltrekibart (LY3041658), ROCEPHIN, Bimekizumab, Sonelokimab, Izokibep, CFZ533, PTM-001, Eltrekibart, Upadacitinib, Deucravacitinib, secukinumab, SAR442970, Spesolimab, SAR444656, Lutikizumab, Povorcitinib, and others

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market dynamics.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Overview

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by the formation of painful, recurrent nodules and abscesses in areas where skin rubs together, such as the armpits, groin, buttocks, and under the breasts. It typically begins after puberty and can persist for many years, causing significant discomfort and reducing quality of life.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Prevalent Cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hidradenitis Suppurativa market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies and Key Companies

HUMIRA: AbbVie

COSENTYX (secukinumab): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

BIMZELX (bimekizumab): UCB Biopharma

Eltrekibart (LY3041658): Eli Lilly

ROCEPHIN: Institut Pasteur

Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma SRL

Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Izokibep: ACELYRIN Inc.

CFZ533: Novartis

PTM-001: Phoenicis Therapeutics

Eltrekibart: Eli Lilly and Company

Upadacitinib: AbbVie

Deucravacitinib: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

secukinumab: Novartis

SAR442970: Sanofi

Spesolimab: Boehringer Ingelheim

SAR444656: Sanofi

Lutikizumab: AbbVie

Povorcitinib: Incyte Corporation

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence and awareness of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) among healthcare professionals and patients.

Growing research and development efforts aimed at discovering novel treatment options for Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

Rising demand for effective therapies to alleviate symptoms, reduce disease severity, and improve quality of life for Hidradenitis Suppurativa patients.

Advancements in medical technology and diagnostic tools facilitating early detection and diagnosis of Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

Supportive regulatory environment and incentives for the development of new Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatments.

Collaborative initiatives between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and patient advocacy groups to address unmet medical needs in Hidradenitis Suppurativa management.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Barriers

Limited understanding of the underlying causes and pathophysiology of hidradenitis suppurativa, hindering the development of targeted therapies.

Challenges in accurately diagnosing and staging hidradenitis suppurativa, leading to delays in treatment initiation and disease management.

Lack of standardized treatment guidelines and consensus on optimal therapeutic approaches for different stages and severities of Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

High costs associated with Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment, including medications, surgical interventions, and supportive care, posing financial burdens for patients and healthcare systems.

Adverse effects and tolerability issues associated with current Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatments, impacting patient adherence and treatment outcomes.

Limited access to specialized healthcare providers and multidisciplinary care teams experienced in managing hidradenitis suppurativa, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Scope of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies: AbbVie, Novartis, UCB Biopharma, Eli Lilly, Institut Pasteur, UCB Biopharma SRL, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, ACELYRIN Inc., Novartis, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Novartis, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Incyte Corporation, and others

Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies: HUMIRA, COSENTYX (secukinumab), BIMZELX (bimekizumab), Eltrekibart (LY3041658), ROCEPHIN, Bimekizumab, Sonelokimab, Izokibep, CFZ533, PTM-001, Eltrekibart, Upadacitinib, Deucravacitinib, secukinumab, SAR442970, Spesolimab, SAR444656, Lutikizumab, Povorcitinib, and others

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutic Assessment: Hidradenitis Suppurativa current marketed and Hidradenitis Suppurativa emerging therapies

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics: Hidradenitis Suppurativa market drivers and Hidradenitis Suppurativa market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

3. SWOT analysis of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

4. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Disease Background and Overview

7. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

9. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Unmet Needs

11. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Emerging Therapies

12. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Drivers

16. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Barriers

17. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Appendix

18. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

