Kubuntu Focus Announces New Models and 24.04 LTS

The New Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 are now available with 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat"

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, USA, June 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today the Kubuntu Focus team announces their newest laptops, the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 , are now available with the latest Focus optimizations and tools built on Kubuntu 24.04 LTS.These laptops are developed in partnership with Carbon Systems, a company known for supplying the MSP channel with laptops carefully selected for features, reliability, manageability, and value. Their high-quality, high-volume hardware, combined with thorough and ongoing OS integration from the Focus team, results in a seamless experience at a very reasonable price.“Linux powers many of the ecosystems we rely on today, from servers to smartphones. The Ir series is perfect for developers, creators, and engineers who want a reliable, Linux-native device compatible with these ecosystems.” says Dana Roth, CEO. “These beautiful, light-weight, slim notebooks are portable, and make working anywhere incredibly easy.”Designed to keep up even on long workdays, the powerful, quiet, and lightweight Ir16 GEN 2 laptop is equipped with an 80 Wh battery. All chassis surfaces are magnesium alloy, and the 16-inch display is colorful (100% sRGB LED IPS), tall (2560×1600, 16:10), bright (450-nit) and smooth (90 Hz refresh rate). The keyboard also includes a 10-key numpad.The Ir14 GEN 2 provides high performance in a compact form factor. All chassis surfaces are aluminum alloy, and the 14-inch display is vibrant (100% sRGB LED IPS), tall (1920×1200, 16:10), and bright (350-nit).Both laptops are powered by an Intel i5-13500H CPU, and include powerful integrated Iris Xe graphics at 1.65 GHz. The "no-flex," back-lit keyboard provides impeccable tactile feedback, and a large, centered, precision touchpad supports multi-touch, scrolling, and fast-toggle. Both also feature Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.These laptops are shipping now with the new Kubuntu Focus Suite, 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat." The support for this LTS extends until April 2027. New features for this Kubuntu Focus Suite include one-touch System Rollback, updated tools and themes, and encrypted BTRFS filesystem.Systems are built to order and can be customized with up to 96 GB of DDR5 RAM and dual-NVMe for up to 8.0 TB of storage. Full-disk encryption is standard (but optional), and a Yubikey is available for additional security. The base models come well-equipped with 16 GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM and a 500GB NVMe. Shipping in the US and Canada is free! The Ir14 GEN 2 starts at just $1,080, while the Ir16 GEN 2 starts at $1,145.About Kubuntu FocusSince 2019, Kubuntu Focus has provided officially branded and optimized Kubuntu systems with the beautiful-and-intuitive KDE desktop and industry-standard UbuntuLTS. The Focus team works as a virtual I.T. department that validates updates of kernels, GPU drivers, desktops, and core apps on all models, so systems just keep working. Additional features include hardware optimizations, curated apps, Focus Tools, HOWTOs designed for Focus system, and Linux-first support.Media ContactPlease direct questions to sales@kfocus.org, or call 1-844-536-2871.Press images are available here

