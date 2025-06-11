Kubuntu Focus Announces the Sixth-Generation M2 Laptop

Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6 Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6 Left Ports Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6 Right Ports

This new model includes the latest Intel and Nvidia hardware.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Kubuntu Focus announces the availability of the Sixth-Generation M2. This model includes substantial upgrades in CPU, GPU, display, and NVMe.The Focus Team claims the M2 GEN 6 laptop is a superb choice for anyone looking for the best out-of-the-box Linux experience with optimized and validated hardware. Focus systems are used by developers, DevOps, ML researchers, creators, and others who value their time and the unmatched Linux-first support.Improvements from the prior generation include:* Faster, cooler, and quieter CPU performance with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. With 24 cores, it gains 5-15% performance yet is up to 40% more efficient.* Between 30-44% faster graphics benchmark performance and 50% more VRAM with the NvidiaGeForceBlackwell 5070 Ti GPU. This features 12 GB GDDR7 VRAM and fourth-gen ray-tracing and fifth-gen tensor cores.* A larger and taller 525-nit 16.0" display with WQXGA LCD, 2560×1600 resolution, G-Sync, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.* A primary disk with nearly double the disk performance, up to 14,800 MB/s over PCIe 5.0. Two additional PCIe 4.0 slots at 7,450 MB/s allow for up to 12 TB of total storage.* A sleeker chassis, reducing weight from 5.29 to 4.96 lb, and thickness from 0.98 to 0.78".Ports include two USB-C 3.2 with Thunderbolt, DisplayPort, and power-in; two USB-A 3.2; HDMI 2.1b; 2.5 Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet; 2-in-1 Audio for headphone and microphone; microSD card reader; and Kensington lock.The base model now offers 32 GB of 5600 MHz dual-channel RAM and a 1 TB 990 Pro NVMe disk. Customers can increase these to a maximum of 96 GB RAM and 12 TB of disk with high-quality, brand name components. A pre-configured Yubikey is also available for additional security. Full-disk encryption is a no-cost option, and shipping is free in the US and Canada.About Kubuntu FocusKubuntu Focus was founded in 2019 to provide the best open, reliable, Linux-based alternative to proprietary computers. Its mission is to keep the privacy, freedom, and compatibility of Linux, while also providing the convenience, performance, and stability that users require.“... Kubuntu Focus isn’t just a system, it’s also quite a curation of tools and software and libraries for specific applications. What I like about this use-case approach is that it gives solid actual recommendations about how you can use the power of Linux and Open Source Software in the real world ...”- Video by InfinitelyGalactic about the Kubuntu Focus ProjectAdditional InformationQuestions? Please write sales@kfocus.org or call 844-536-2871.

