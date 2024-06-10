Planet TV Studios Presents New Documentary on Accelerating Advancements in Precision Medicine

Mirion Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios unveils "New Frontiers" segment on Mirion’s radiation safety solutions, premiering Q3 2024, highlighting advancements in precision medicine.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios, a renowned creator of groundbreaking television content, is thrilled to announce the latest segment in its documentary series, "New Frontiers" highlighting Mirion, a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions. Filmed on location at advanced Theranostics center, BAMF Health, the segment will explore how Mirion is empowering radiopharmaceutical producers, hospitals and specialized cancer centers to accelerate life-changing advancements in precision medicine.

"New Frontiers" is a surprising documentary series meticulously curated to showcase pioneering organizations at the forefront of shaping the future of medical radiation technologies. Audiences across the globe can anticipate the exciting documentary episodes to air in the third quarter of 2024 on national television networks. Moreover, viewers can indulge in the series on-demand through premier platforms including Amazon, Google Play, Roku, and beyond. Planet TV Studios is thrilled to welcome back the esteemed Gina Grad, renowned author, podcast host, and radio personality, as the host for the upcoming segment.

Radiopharmaceuticals are transforming the healthcare landscape by improving early diagnosis and patient outcomes. Emerging radiopharmaceutical applications including targeted alpha therapy, beta therapies, and advanced PET imaging present promising advancements in the fields of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging. These impactful trends offer tremendous opportunities for improving lives and revolutionizing cancer care.

Mirion offers decades of expertise and a comprehensive suite of solutions to ensure patient and operator safety, and product quality at every stage of the radiopharmaceutical lifecycle. Its solutions enable isotope producers and radiopharmaceutical manufacturers to overcome safety barriers that restrict alpha emitter production, increasing availability and accelerating innovation, adoption, and growth of these treatments.

In the New Frontiers documentary segment, step inside BAMF Health, a cutting-edge Theranostics center that harnesses Mirion's comprehensive solutions as they revolutionize cancer imaging and treatment. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BAMF Health employs intelligence-based precision medicine to detect and treat cancer and other diseases, and conduct advanced clinical trials in dedication to improving the lives of patients. Through facilities like BAMF Health, Mirion solutions are helping to support advancements in diagnosis and therapy.

For further information on Mirion and its advanced radiation technologies, please visit mirion.com.

About Mirion

Mirion is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Technologies group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with precision — for essential work within R&D labs, critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions help enhance the delivery and ensure safety in healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,700 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at mirion.com.

About BAMF Health

BAMF Health is the world’s first vertically integrated platform for intelligence-based precision medicine. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BAMF Health employs the most advanced theranostic imaging technology to detect and treat cancer and other diseases and conduct advanced clinical trials. Our overriding mission is to empower patients to become people again. With a team of data scientists, researchers, software engineers, and clinicians —all working in lockstep—we’re making good on it.

To learn more about BAMF Health visit www.bamfhealth.com and follow on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Gina Grad

Based in Los Angeles, California, Gina is a renowned author, podcast host, and radio personality, bringing her expertise and charisma to the screen. With a rich background including co-hosting the Guinness World Record-holding podcast, the Adam Carolla Show, Gina's dynamic presence enriches the storytelling. She has also anchored on KFI 640 AM and hosted mornings on 100.3 FM. Currently, Gina hosts “The Bryan and Gina Show, The Official Podcast of LA Magazine.” Additionally, she is the author of “My Extra Mom,” a children’s book aimed at aiding kids and stepparents in navigating blended families.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life television series featuring insightful updates on crucial business, medical, and socially responsible topics.

For more information about the series, please visit https://planettvstudios.com or contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or email christian@planettvstudios.com.