Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market to Witness Growth by 2034, Estimates DelveInsight

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Report:

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market size was valued approximately USD 2,150 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2024, Santhera Pharmaceuticals unveiled the launch of AGAMREE (vamorolone) in Germany for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients aged four years and older. This marks Santhera Pharmaceuticals' official entry into the commercial phase of its biopharmaceutical endeavors.

In 2023, the United States had the highest prevalence of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) among the 7MM countries, with approximately 17,200 cases, projected to increase at a favorable compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

In 2023, there were approximately 13,800 cases of large mutation and 3,400 cases of small mutation in the United States. Additionally, point mutation accounted for around 1,700 cases during the same year. It is anticipated that these cases will rise over the study period from 2024 to 2034 alongside the increase in prevalence.

In 2023, there were approximately 8,200 cases of ambulatory and 8,900 cases of non-ambulatory individuals in the US. These numbers are anticipated to rise by the year 2034.

Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Companies: Taiho Pharma, Italfarmaco, Antisense Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen Biopharma, Pfizer, FibroGen, Capricor Therapeutics, Fibrogen, Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics, Edgewise Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences Ltd, PepGen, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapies: TAS205 (pizuglanstat), Givinostat (ITF2357), ATL1102, SRP-9001, Vamorolone, PF06939926, Pamrevlumab, CAP-1002, Pamrevlumab, Delandistrogene moxeparvovec, EDG 5506, WVE N531, PGN EDO51, UX810, and others

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy rarely affects females

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market dynamics.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Overview

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. It primarily affects boys, typically becoming evident in early childhood between the ages of 3 and 5. DMD is caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene located on the X chromosome, leading to the absence or deficiency of dystrophin, a protein essential for maintaining muscle cell structure and function.

Get a Free sample for the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/duchenne-muscular-dystrophy-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Prevalent Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology trends @ Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Forecast

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapies and Key Companies

TAS205 (pizuglanstat): Taiho Pharma

Givinostat (ITF2357): Italfarmaco

ATL1102: Antisense Therapeutics

SRP-9001: Sarepta Therapeutics

Vamorolone: Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen Biopharma

PF06939926: Pfizer

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics

Pamrevlumab: Fibrogen

Delandistrogene moxeparvovec: Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics

EDG 5506: Edgewise Therapeutics

WVE N531: Wave Life Sciences Ltd

PGN EDO51: PepGen

UX810: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Strengths

Glucocorticosteroids, which is the mainstay treatment option results in various adverse side effects, whereas the newer corticosteroids such as EMFLAZA is not cost effective in the United States.

No cure or disease reversible therapy is available for non-ambulant DMD patients.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Opportunities

Ongoing research in gene therapy and genetic technologies presents opportunities for developing targeted and personalized treatments for DMD.

Wider commercial opportunity for therapies such as Capricor’s CAP-1002 and Antisense’s ATL1102, which are specifically focusing on improving upper limb functions in DMD patients and are targeting a much larger patient segments.

Scope of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Companies: Taiho Pharma, Italfarmaco, Antisense Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen Biopharma, Pfizer, FibroGen, Capricor Therapeutics, Fibrogen, Roche/Sarepta Therapeutics, Edgewise Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences Ltd, PepGen, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapies: TAS205 (pizuglanstat), Givinostat (ITF2357), ATL1102, SRP-9001, Vamorolone, PF06939926, Pamrevlumab, CAP-1002, Pamrevlumab, Delandistrogene moxeparvovec, EDG 5506, WVE N531, PGN EDO51, UX810, and others

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy current marketed and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy emerging therapies

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Dynamics: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market drivers and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

3. SWOT analysis of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

4. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Disease Background and Overview

7. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

9. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Unmet Needs

11. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Emerging Therapies

12. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Drivers

16. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Barriers

17. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Appendix

18. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.