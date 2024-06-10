The In re Richards decisions are memorable for Justice Liu

Justice Liu responded to six questions, including one about which Supreme Court opinions during his tenure on the bench are the most memorable. He prefaced the answer by characterizing the query as “a classic ‘pick among your children’ kind of question.” But he then mentioned as “one example” the two decisions regarding William Richards’s murder conviction: In re Richards (2012) 55 Cal.4th 948 and In re Richards (2016) 63 Cal.4th 291.