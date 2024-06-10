Atlanta Musical Sensation Brandon-Nicole Set to Release Groundbreaking Single 'Smokin’ on June 11th

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta's multi-talented musician, Brandon Nicole, is poised to take the music world by storm once again with her upcoming single "Smokin," set on June 11, 2024. This highly anticipated track will be available on YouTube, SoundCloud, and other major platforms.

Brandon-Nicole, already a household name with her smash hit "Beachside," which brilliantly fused trap music with classic jazz, continues to showcase her genre-blending prowess. "Smokin" promises to captivate listeners with its unique and soulful melodies.

Hailing from Atlanta, Brandon Nicole's upbringing in a military family exposed her to diverse cultures, shaping her eclectic musical style. Her inspirations range from Cypress Hill and The Veronicas to Bob Marley, Prince, and John Coltrane, all of whom influence her rich, multifaceted sound.

A musical prodigy, Brandon-Nicole began playing the piano at age 4 and by 14, was teaching music and vocals at her church. Her impressive repertoire includes the drums, bass, guitar, piano, and saxophone, demonstrating her extraordinary versatility.

Beyond her musical talents, Brandon Nicole is a dedicated humanitarian with plans to open schools and hospitals overseas. Her global travels have made her acutely aware of the need for resources and education in impoverished areas, fueling her philanthropic endeavors.

Currently pursuing a PhD in Educational Leadership, she also holds Bachelor's degrees in Music, Health Education & Promotions, and Culture & Society. Brandon Nicole's continuous pursuit of knowledge ensures that her artistry is ever-evolving.

Her new single "Smokin’" epitomizes her innovative spirit and unparalleled talent. Fans and new listeners alike will be mesmerized by the smooth, captivating sound that Brandon-Nicole delivers. Mark your calendars for this release, as it is set to be her most impactful yet.

Keep up with her on social media at @cloudbnicole and https://brandon-nicole.com.