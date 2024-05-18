Stephen Thomas's "Back Home" Skyrockets with 300k TikTok Views in Under 24 Hours

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Thomas is revolutionizing the music scene with his latest single, "Back Home," which has already surpassed 300,000 views on TikTok in less than 24 hours after its debut. The track, available on all digital streaming platforms, captivates listeners with its hypnotic beat, making it an instant addition to any playlist.

“I feel this is the beginning of something special that we are building,” says Thomas.

"Back Home" blends the nostalgic essence of 2000s rock with a contemporary alternative pop flair, reminiscent of artists like P.O.D. and Jimmy Eat World. The track is more than just a song; it’s a fresh indie-rock anthem of the summer.

Thomas is no stranger to the spotlight, having navigated the peaks and valleys of the music industry. With "Back Home," he is ready to solidify his position at the forefront.

A five-time Grammy-nominated artist and iTunes chart-topper, Stephen has faced challenges that many independent musicians encounter. His faith and close-knit relationships have been vital in keeping him grounded and driven. His creativity is boundless, fueled by spirituality and a constant stream of ideas. His music connects with a diverse audience.

What distinguishes Stephen is his profound passion for his craft and his eagerness to innovate. He honors musical history while embracing contemporary trends. A decade ago, he was advised to remain true to himself—advice he now imparts to emerging artists, emphasizing perseverance through difficulties.

“Nobody can understand what you’re experiencing in life like you do,” he shares.

Stephen hopes his music provides an escape and a sense of connection for his listeners. "Back Home" is already generating significant international impact on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, SoundCloud, and Audiomack. Follow his journey and download his music at @stephentmusic and visit his website at www.stephentmusic.com.

The track "Back Home" is receiving support from international playlists such as Amazon Heavy Christian Playlist, Spotify All New Rock, and New In Rock on Apple Music, as well as radio stations including WQWK State College, PA, WZZU Roanoke, and WCKN Columbus, GA.

