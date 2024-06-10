Tejano and Texas Country Music Artists raise awareness for Freddy Fender’s induction into The Country Music Hall of Fame
Please join us in the mission to help Feddy Fender achieve his dream !”FORT WORTH, TX, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tejano and Texas Country Music Artists raise awareness and support for Freddy Fender’s induction into The Country Music Hall of Fame.
Texas artists Dusty Moats and The Squeezebox Bandits have released a bi-lingual, original song in tribute to Freddy Fender. The single’s release is timed to commemorate Freddy’s birthday along with the 50th anniversary of his first album release "Before the Next Teardrop Falls”. The project not only intends to recall the iconic Fender tunes that set the stage and paved the way for many of today’s Texas artists but to support Freddy’s longstanding wish to become the first Mexican American inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Moats and the Bandits’ Abel Casillas will be touring radio and television stations ( https://youtu.be/1IB3_sF4ah4?si=tI-lx9k1dgT4e7Ab ) during the upcoming weeks to perform their song “Fender Bender”
(https://youtu.be/NYXrTWqnwc8?si=uN_aLowvKxPNAXAW) and generate public support for the Freddy Fender Country Music Hall of Fame induction campaign. "Fender Bender" launched on TexasSelectRadio.com (https://texasselectradio.com ) and is now being added weekly to more stations wanting to help spread the message.
(Visit https://chng.it/kdgzcPHVty to support a petition to induct Freddy Fender into the Country Music Hall of Fame)
* "Freddy Fender did an interview with Associated Press in 2004 discussing what it would mean to be considered for induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, “Hopefully, I’ll be the first Mexican-American going into Hillbilly Heaven…” In the 19 years since, no Mexican-American or Latino(x) has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame."
