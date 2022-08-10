TexasSelectRadio.com radio release, "Lakin' It Easy" by Dusty Moats
Texas Country Music Artist Dusty Moats celebrates the release of his new summertime Single, LAKIN’ IT EASY.
The release is to all National Country Radio and all streaming services on August 13, 2022 at 7pm
Dusty will perform his new Single at The Lakehouse Eagle Moutain Lake in Fort Worth, TX on August 13th at 8:30.
Over the last 20 years, Dusty has crafted his unmistakable sound playing in the Honky Tonks and Country Dance Clubs of Texas and throughout the country. He has shared the stage and opened for many incredible artists including Alan, Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Gary Allan, Toby Keith, STYX, BB King, Stoney LaRue, Pat Green, and so many more.
Dusty’s love for writing and performing began at an early age as he watched his mother perform and work with a variety of well-known country/pop acts herself. Dusty is extremely passionate about making music that is relatable, memorable, and can be enjoyed by all ages - and it shows! Whether it is Acoustic or Full band, Covers or Originals, the dynamic and energetic performance keeps the crowd engaged, either moving on the dance floor or on the edge of their seats!
SUCCESS ON TEXAS RADIO
Dusty's debut single "LOVED BY YOU" was released to rave reviews in July 2021 and got to #48 on the Texas Country Music Charts. It stayed in the charts for 24 weeks until it was put into recurrent status the first week of February 2022. His 2nd Single "EVERYONE KNOWS" got to #19 on on the Texas Internet Radio Chart and #83 on the Texas Country Music Chart. They are both continuing to rise. His new hit single "HOLDIN' ON" was released in April 22, 2022 and is currently climbing on all four Texas Music Charts!
This release is sponsored by Texas Select Beverage Company and TexasSelectRadio.com . TSBEVCO.com
Find More on Dusty Moats and LAKIN’ IT EASY here: https://linktr.ee/dustymoatsmusic
