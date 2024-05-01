UC Yacht Charters Announces 5 Exclusive Summer Charter Options in the Southern Caribbean

Sailing Yacht Aeolus Gracious Sailing Yacht Synergy Motoryacht

ST. THOMAS, USVI, US VIRGIN ISLANDS, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, UC Yacht Charters is proud to present an exclusive selection of all-inclusive crewed yachts, each offering unique amenities tailored to cater to diverse tastes and vacation styles in the breathtaking British Virgin Islands, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada.

Aeolus – The Entertainer’s Dream:

"Aeolus isn't just a yacht; it's a floating entertainment hub," says Caitie Rosko, co-founder. This stunning Lagoon SEVENTY7 is perfect for those who enjoy grandeur and hosting. With its massive flybridge (upper-deck), generously spacious bedrooms, private water taxi, and a myriad of onboard activities including SCUBA diving, Aeolus stands as the quintessential setting for group gatherings or family escapades. Its large living spaces expand over 3,400 square feet, providing ample room for entertainment and relaxation. This yacht offers a special 20% discount on new charters through July 31, 2024, accommodating up to 8 guests in luxurious comfort.

Gracious – The Serene Retreat:

"As a sanctuary on the sea, Gracious blends modern elegance with ultimate privacy," notes Sara Nelson, co-founder. The 2020 Sunreef 60 provides sophisticated design and luxury, featuring one king suite and three queen suites, each featuring en-suite baths. It's equipped with an array of water sports equipment, complemented by a 45’ Vanquish luxury tender named "Goodness II" for exclusive day excursions. Chartering on Gracious is as exclusive as it is luxurious.

Endless Horizon – The Explorer’s Base:

"Endless Horizon is designed for the bold and adventurous spirits looking to explore the Caribbean's hidden gems," Caitie Rosko elaborates. Aboard the premier Sunreef crewed catamaran in the Caribbean, guests relish in unmatched luxury and comfort with Captain Jonathan and his enthusiastic crew.

This dynamic team is deeply passionate about sailing, culinary arts, and water sports, offering guests a unique opportunity to immerse in the vibrant culture of the Caribbean. The charter experience includes a variety of activities such as scuba diving, fishing, and even sailing lessons should you desire, promising an immersive island-hopping adventure. This modern 80-foot Sunreef sailing yacht offers a $20,000 discount for charters in St. Vincent and The Grenadines until the end of September 2024, accommodating 8 guests in regal comfort.



Synergy – The Classic Luxury:

"Motor Yacht Synergy redefines traditional luxury yachting with its sophisticated charm and unparalleled service," Sara Nelson describes. This remarkable 86' Sunseeker features spacious accommodations, large windows, and superior craftsmanship, offering an all-inclusive quintessential motor yacht experience throughout the BVI.

The main deck offers multiple seating areas around a central, elegant dining table and includes a well-appointed galley with a curved bar for entertaining. With a bright, contemporary interior design and a 21′ beam, Synergy offers an expansive interior volume that enhances the onboard experience. An award-winning chef leads the culinary offerings on board, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate finesse and high-end service.

Xandros – The Home Away From Home:

"Xandros has been meticulously designed to exude comfort and luxury," adds Caitie Rosko. This 2021 Lagoon SIXTY5, featuring a down-galley (kitchen) layout, offers exclusive living spaces dedicated to lounging, dining, and entertainment. With a 20% discount on new charters until July 31, 2024, Xandros presents the epitome of high-end luxury sailing experience, perfect for families or groups seeking both opulence and comfort.

The yacht's redesigned Flybridge (upper-deck) features a full bar, dining area, lounges, and dual helms, encapsulating the full essence of catamaran yachting. Equipped with water toys and unique onboard experiences such as karaoke, rum tasting, and professional drone photography, Xandros stands out as a premier choice in UC Yacht Charter's collection.

As summer nears, UC Yacht Charters presents a selection of exceptional vessels, each offering a unique blend of luxury, adventure, and personal service. Whether exploring hidden coves, entertaining friends and family, or simply relaxing in the sun, these yachts offer unparalleled opportunities to create lasting memories at sea.