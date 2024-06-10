$19.4M Investment for Monroe County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that major construction is complete on a $19.4 million project that rehabilitated 17 lane miles of pavement and upgraded six bridges along State Route 390 between Lexington Avenue and State Route 104 (Ridge Road) in the Towns of Gates and Greece, Monroe County, enhancing travel for the nearly 80,000 motorists who utilize this corridor each day. This project, which began in April 2022, builds upon a nearly $192 million investment in recent years along the corridor, including the recently completed I-390/I-490 interchange project.

“Major travel corridors like State Route 390 are the anchors of our regional economies – spurring investment and expansion in the Finger Lakes and beyond,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is delivering historic investments in infrastructure to ensure the long-term viability of our communities and to catalyze growth and innovation across New York State.”

Along with smoothing the pavement within the project limits, this project greatly enhanced the durability and lifespan of six bridges carrying the highway over Lexington Avenue, Weiland Road and Latona Road by:

Installing new decks on all six bridges, while utilizing higher performance internal cure concrete on the structures, which reduces cracking and permeability, and extends the lifespan of the bridges.

Installing epoxy coated steel reinforcement bars to prevent corrosion.

Placing new, high-strength concrete bridge barriers that protect motorists in the event of a collision.

Additionally, this project rehabilitated the highway’s on and off ramp, curb ramps and traffic signals to bolster multi-modal safety.

The completion of this project brings the total investment along this portion of the 390 corridor within the towns of Gates and Greece to nearly $192 million in recent years, including the I-390/I-490 interchange project completed in 2021 and the Route 390 Trail Extension Project completed in 2022. Additional recent investments into I-390 in the region include the $35 million project rehabilitating between Exits 10 and 12 in Monroe and Livingston Counties completed in 2022, and the ongoing $27 million project rehabilitating between Exits 8 and 10, which is slated for completion later this year.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Modernizing the infrastructure across the Finger Lakes region is critical to ensuring future regional growth, and the targeted investments DOT has made along this critical transportation corridor are generational - investments that make a real difference in the lives of New Yorkers. Tens of thousands of people utilize this corridor every day to get where they need to go safely and efficiently, and this recently completed project will ensure structural resilience and a smoother riding surface for people who depend on this corridor to get where they need to go every day.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “The completion of these six bridge projects marks a critical step forward in our efforts to improve our aging transportation infrastructure and better accommodate the needs of commuters and visitors to Rochester. I’m grateful to the New York State Department of Transportation and Governor Hochul for their continued work to improve safety and accessibility and move the Finger Lakes region forward.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The tens of thousands of drivers who rely on 390 every day depend on a safe and reliable route. I want to thank Governor Hochul and NYSDOT for prioritizing these repairs and upgrades and for making sure our roads and bridges will continue to best serve our residents and visitors to our community for years to come.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “State Route 390 is an essential pathway that is utilized by thousands of our residents and families each day. These improvements will directly provide for the safety and welfare of our residents throughout the Town of Gates and the City of Rochester. As revitalization efforts continue throughout the Finger Lakes Region, we must also ensure that major travel corridors such as Route 390 that directly connect the members of our community to local resources and opportunities are both reliable and accessible. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the members of the NYS Department of Transportation for maintaining their commitment to the people of Greater Rochester.”

Assemblymember Josh Jensen said, “The completion of the major construction on State Route 390 is a significant development and marks a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure, improve safety and support economic growth in our area. By investing in infrastructure, we are not only ensuring safer and more efficient travel for everyone but also laying the groundwork for future developments. This project was a collaborative effort and I want to extend my gratitude to the New York State Department of Transportation and all the workers who dedicated their time and effort to bring this project to fruition.”

Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello said, “I’m grateful for Gov. Hochul’s investment in these much-needed upgrades to bridges along State Route 390. These infrastructure improvements make our roads safer and improve the traveling experience for motorists across our region. Thank you, Gov. Hochul, for your steadfast support.”

Gates Town Supervisor Cosmo A. Giunta said, “I appreciate and want to thank Governor Hochul for the continued and ongoing investment into the infrastructure our residents rely upon. More importantly, improving the durability and safety of the road and bridges on the I-390 corridor in the Town of Gates.”

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said, “Providing safer roadways and bridges will have a solid impact on our residents and those that travel to and from our Town utilizing this main thoroughfare. We appreciate the investment being put forth by the Governor and the supported effort to keep our town and our state infrastructure strong and vital. We are certain this will help improve the safety of our drivers and have a positive effect on our local economy.”

