USS Mason (DDG 87) enters the Mediterranean Sea after seven months in the Red Sea

Mason entered the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations on Nov. 4, 2023 for a routine deployment as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG). While operating in the Red Sea, Mason supported maritime security and stability in the Middle East, providing assurance to maritime traffic by deterring threats to the international rules based order and freedom of navigation.

"Mason and the crew demonstrated a remarkable level of operational support in the Red Sea over the past 7 months and I am extremely proud of all their accomplishments," said Cmdr. Justin B. Smith, commanding officer of Mason. "I am eager for the next chapter of 6th Fleet operations as we continue to demonstrate our proficiency and mission support."

Mason is deployed as a part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower (IKE) Carrier Strike Group (CSG). IKECSG is operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations to deepen strategic relationships with allies and partners, and to support maritime security and stability.

The strike group is commanded by CSG-2 and comprised of flagship Dwight D. Eisenhower, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 with its nine squadrons, USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 with its guided missile destroyers.

For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.