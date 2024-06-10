EGLE seeks proposals for green maritime strategy development

For-profit organizations, nonprofits, schools, and governments may apply for $200,000 grant

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is announcing a request for proposals (RFP) for a project to develop a maritime strategy for the state of Michigan.

The strategy will advance greening, electrification, decarbonization, equity and environmental justice, infrastructure, and the sustainability of Michigan’s maritime sector while ensuring the efficient movement of goods. The maritime sector includes commercial shipping, ferries, and recreational boating. The strategy will support sustainable development of commercial ports and recreational harbors.

Reducing carbon emissions in all aspects of the maritime economy also will advance Michigan’s goals under the MI Healthy Climate Plan to protect public health and the environment and develop new clean energy jobs by making Michigan’s economy 100% carbon-neutral by 2050.

The grant is co-funded by EGLE’s Office of the Great Lakes (OGL) through the Michigan Great Lakes Protection Fund, EGLE’s Materials Management Division, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and the Michigan Department of Transportation. The grant will be administered by the OGL.

Eligible to apply are for-profit and nonprofit entities; educational institutions; and federal, state, tribal, and local units of government. Individuals are not eligible. One chosen applicant will receive a maximum of $200,000. The expected project award period is October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025. Applications will be evaluated on project readiness and feasibility for completion within the 12-month time frame. Project deliverables include:

A statewide Michigan Maritime Strategy that can serve as a strategic policy document to support alignment of vision, goals, priorities, and recommendations aimed at coordinating statewide actions by state, local, and federal agencies, tribal governments, business, industry, and communities to address greening, electrification, decarbonization, equity and environmental justice, infrastructure, and sustainability of recreational and commercial shipping, boating, vessels, ports, and harbors in Michigan. A review of the body of work used to inform the project, including regional and state plans and strategies that address greening, electrification, decarbonization, equity and environmental justice, infrastructure, and sustainability of Michigan’s maritime sector, ports, and harbors. An implementation plan that includes priority actions for coordination, collaboration, and strategic investment by agencies and diverse stakeholders.

A webinar will be held on June 18, at 3:00 p.m. to explain this funding opportunity. EGLE staff will present details of the RFP, application process, and answer questions from the audience. The webinar is free, but registration is required.

Register for the June 18th webinar

Complete applications must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Email Kimber Frantz, FrantzK@Michigan.gov, with the subject line “Maritime Strategy Development Grant Application” and the application attached as a PDF file. Maximum attachment size is 10 megabytes. Applicants unable to submit by email should contact Kimber Frantz by email or phone, 517-275-0829.

Questions or comments regarding the program or application process may be directed to the OGL’s Great Lakes Senior Advisor and Strategist, Emily Finnell, FinnellE@Michigan.gov or 517-599-1330; or Great Lakes Policy Specialist Simon Bélisle, BelisleS@Michigan.gov or 517-331-6390.