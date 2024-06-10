MPD Searching for Suspects in Northwest Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in an armed robbery in Northwest.
On Saturday, June 8, 2024, at approximately 6:13 a.m., the victim reported being in the alley in the 600 block of Irving Street, Northwest, when a vehicle approached him. Multiple suspects exited the vehicle, pointed firearms at the victim, and took property from the victim. The suspects fled in a vehicle.
The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24087809
###