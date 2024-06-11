Submit Release
Acuity, Inc. Celebrates Recognition as a Top Employer in the 2024 Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work

logo with the words Washington Business Journal 2024 Best Places to Work and the letters BPTW in colored squares in the center.

Acuity is a 9-time WBJ Best Place to Work

The name Acuity in a brand-specific font.

This is the 9th time Acuity, a leading federal technology consulting firm, has been named to the WBJ Best Places to Work list.

Our employees are our greatest asset and the reason for our success. I’m thrilled that we can provide an award-winning environment for them to work and grow in.”
— Rui Garcia, Founder and CEO, Acuity Inc.

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity, Inc., a leading federal technology consulting firm, proudly announces its recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in the Greater Washington area by the Washington Business Journal for the ninth time.

This distinction acknowledges Acuity’s commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values each employee’s contribution, promotes professional growth, and encourages work-life balance. Acuity achieved this award based on direct feedback from team members, whose satisfaction and engagement are the true measures of the company’s success.

“We are honored to be recognized once again by the Washington Business Journal,” said Rui Garcia, Founder and CEO of Acuity, Inc. “We are proud of the culture that we’ve built together. Our employees are our greatest asset and the reason for our success. I’m thrilled that we can provide an award-winning environment for them to work and grow in.”

At Acuity, Inc., we believe client success and employee success go hand-in-hand. We are committed to providing employees with a supportive community, opportunities for advancement, and the resources they need to excel both personally and professionally.

For more information about Acuity, Inc. and our career opportunities, please visit www.myacuity.com.

About Acuity, Inc.
Acuity is a privately held technology consulting firm focused on national security clients. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Acuity provides deep domain expertise to federal customers, optimizing mission effectiveness with technology solutions that deliver tangible, impactful results. For more information, please visit www.myacuity.com.

Lisa Sigler
Acuity, Inc.
+1 703-766-0977
