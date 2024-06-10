Tony Kvedar's New Novel, 'The Haunting at Buckhorn Island,' Explores History, Mystery, and Resilience
Tony Kvedar's 'The Haunting at Buckhorn Island' combines history, mystery & romance in a thrilling tale of adventure, societal challenges & personal discovery.
Tony Kvedar announces the release of his latest novel, "The Haunting at Buckhorn Island." In the novel, pirates go on an adventure in pursuit of a long-lost treasure. A forbidden romance blossoms, revealing the mysteries of an ancient island.
About the Book:
This tale follows Mary, a young woman reluctantly sent to the new world to join her husband, a man she barely knows and does not love. Her perilous journey takes a terrifying turn when a massive, unidentified ship without a flag intercepts their vessel, setting the stage for a life-altering ordeal.
Childhood Summers in Somerset:
Mary's idyllic childhood summers in the English countryside, filled with friendship and carefree joy, starkly contrasts her later life constrained by societal expectations.
Society's Expectations and a Loveless Marriage:
In this book, Mary's forced marriage to Colin, the Earl's second son, reveals the transactional nature of marriage within the upper class and her struggle against societal norms.
Twist and Turns:
In "The Haunting at Buckhorn Island," Mary's abduction by pirates takes an unexpected turn when she is summoned to meet their enigmatic captain, John Longstreet. Despite her captivity and the grim circumstances, Mary finds herself drawn to the captain's charm and refined manners, which challenge her preconceived notions about pirates.
The Perils of the Sea:
The voyage to the Caribbean is fraught with challenges, including a restless crew, dwindling resources, and the harsh realities of life at sea.
Challenging Stereotypes:
Mary's conversation with Rodger challenges the stereotypical image of pirates as ruthless and self-centered individuals. Rodger's explanation of their past experiences and motivations sheds light on why some individuals turn to piracy.
The True Treasure:
As the search for Black Sam's treasure intensifies, the story hints at the possibility that true treasure lies not in material wealth but in personal connections, loyalty, and self-discovery.
A Brief about Buckhorn Island:
Buckhorn Island, a secluded landmass off the coast of Maine, boasts a rich history dating back to the 1500s. Once a bustling hub for fishing and trade, the island now stands as a silent sentinel, its shores whispering tales of early explorers, settlers, and native people. Its iconic lighthouse, a beacon of hope for seafarers, is a testament to the island's strategic importance and the challenges those who seek to navigate its treacherous waters face.
About the Author:
Tony Kvedar is a passionate reader who has had a fulfilling life, including 55 years of marriage to Linda. They have four children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Tony spent 40 years as an accountant and financial analyst, and he also taught accounting at Trinity College and the University of Vermont. He spent 22 years in the Vermont National Guard and currently resides in Tampa Bay, where he likes traveling with Linda and researching new literary projects.
Idea Behind this Novel:
The author's heartfelt acknowledgment of the Friends of Wood Island Lighthouse serves as a testament to the inspiration behind the novel. The lighthouse's history, the stories shared during tours, and the camaraderie of the Friends group all played a pivotal role in shaping the book's setting, themes, and characters.
Availability:
Available on Amazon, "The Haunting at Buckhorn Island" is a story filled with mystery and romance.
Contact Information:
For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:
Tony Kvedar - Author
Thalia Publishing LLC
akvedar@tampabay.rr.com