Tower Partners Names Jeremy Steinberg Director, Advisory & Chief Operating Officer
Not only will Jeremy help our clients achieve their goals, but he has a keen eye for identifying roadblocks and challenges early on helping companies run more efficiently and reach their outcomes.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tower Partners, a lower-middle market investment bank with a focus on family, founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses, announced today that Jeremy Steinberg has joined the firm as a director and chief operating officer.
— Jason Pappas
Steinberg, a former managing partner of Baltimore-based Antson Advisors and a marketing and sales expert, will advise clients on strategies to drive valuations while mitigating deal execution risk.
“We are thrilled to have Jeremy join our team to launch our advisory practice,” said Ervin M. Terwilliger, chief executive officer and managing partner. “He brings nearly three decades of operational and growth expertise, assisting lower-middle-market companies from inception to exit. Putting that knowledge to work for our clients in a systematic approach is a game changer and perfectly aligned with our trusted advisor culture.”
Jason Pappas, president of Tower Partners, said Steinberg’s skillset blends in perfectly as the firm continues to grow and serve its client base.
“I have known Jeremy for decades and his knowledge of growth strategies as well as operations will translate perfectly for us and our clients,” he said. “Not only will Jeremy help our clients achieve their goals, but he has a keen eye for identifying roadblocks and challenges early on helping companies run more efficiently and reach their outcomes.”
Pappas added that Steinberg will “apply his trade to Tower Partners as well, continuing to bolster Tower’s growing Investment Banking platform.”
Prior to joining Tower, Steinberg lead the revenue growth of 82 percent at the Maryland Proton Treatment Center while reducing marketing costs 35 percent to pave the way for the center’s $277 million recapitalization.
Steinberg, who holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Maryland, is an adjunct faculty professor in the master’s program at the Alex. Brown Center for Entrepreneurship at University of Maryland Baltimore County
About Tower Partners
Headquartered in Columbia, MD, Tower Partners is the premier private investment bank servicing the lower middle market. Tower’s team has completed engagements with more than $15 billion in transaction value. It specializes in providing Wall Street level investment banking to the underserved lower middle market, with a concentration in family founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses. The company has offices in Columbia and Denver. For more information see our https://www.towerpartners.com/.
Bill Atkinson
Atkinson Strategic Comm
+1 443-797-4150
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn