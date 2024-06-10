Submit Release
IMSO attends IMO’s Sub-Committee on Navigation, Communications and Search and Rescue (NCSR)

The International Mobile Satellite Organization (IMSO) is participating in the 11th session of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Sub-Committee on Navigation, Communications, and Search and Rescue (NCSR).

The NCSR Sub-Committee focuses on enhancing maritime safety and security through the development and maintenance of effective navigation, communication, and search and rescue systems.

During the meeting, IMSO provided key insights on the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) and the Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) systems. These systems are vital in ensuring the robustness and reliability of international maritime safety.

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


