Deep Sync Launches Deep Sync Complete Data Hygiene, Powered by Snowflake
Deep Sync’s Snowflake Native App enables joint customers to access market-leading data hygiene solutions directly from Snowflake
We partnered with Deep Sync because the quality of their data and hygiene services are uniquely differentiated to support marketers in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Sync, a leading provider of omnichannel identity and data solutions, today announced the launch of Deep Sync Complete Data Hygiene, a data hygiene application available natively in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Media.
— David Wells, Snowflake
Now, customers can improve the quality of their first-party data at the click of a button by accessing hygiene services from within their Snowflake account, seamlessly integrating with Deep Sync’s high-quality, deterministic identity spine with personal identifiable information (PII) on the U.S. population on the individual and household level. This is ideal for marketers seeking to implement Customer 360 on Snowflake.
“Snowflake customers want a native hygiene solution as a cornerstone of Customer 360 and other marketing use cases, and we are proud to support Deep Sync’s Native Hygiene Apps on the AI Data Cloud. We partnered with Deep Sync because the quality of their data and hygiene services are uniquely differentiated to support marketers in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud,” said David Wells, Industry Principal, Media, Advertising, and Entertainment at Snowflake.
Deep Sync’s identity spine is built upon highly accurate data sources which cover 97% of U.S. consumers and 85% of U.S. businesses. It is updated weekly through a direct postal service partnership, among other high-quality data sources. Deep Sync's core data includes decades of change-of-address information, enabling Deep Sync to resolve duplicate records to a common identifier based on consumer movement over time and perform thorough, effective hygiene.
“Snowflake customers expressed a need for a high-quality hygiene solution that they could deploy natively inside their Snowflake environment. Deep Sync delivers that through our industry-leading identity spine and data solutions, which provides a nationwide deterministic truth set spanning U.S. consumers,” said Pieter De Temmerman, CEO, Deep Sync.
In addition to helping marketers run more effective direct mail campaigns, Deep Sync’s native hygiene application on Snowflake improves first-party match rates when joining data inside clean rooms, helps marketers maintain complete and accurate CRM records, increases the efficacy of personalization, reduces wasted ad spend, and more.
Deep Sync's newly launched complete data hygiene service enhances the quality and usability of a customer’s first-party data. In addition to CASS™ address standardization, the service cleanses and updates customer data through NCOALINK®, Deep Sync PCOA (Proprietary Change of Address), and includes deceased, prison, and DMA Mail Preference suppressions. This process keeps address data current, removes errors and irregularities within the data, and flags undesirable profiles.
You can find the Deep Sync Complete Data Hygiene application in the Snowflake Marketplace by searching for “Deep Sync” or “Data Hygiene.” Then, install the application and follow the steps listed in the Expected Workflow. For assistance or more information, please speak to your Snowflake representative.
About Deep Sync
Deep Sync is the industry leader in deterministic identity. Leveraging our 35-year foundation of compiling direct mail-grade datasets, Deep Sync develops data-first technologies that power marketing, measurement, AI, and business intelligence for agencies and brands with our fully deterministic identity graph, privacy-first audiences, comprehensive data solutions, and integrations with leading platforms and cloud providers. To learn more about Deep Sync, visit www.deepsync.com.
Bianca Morgan
Deep Sync
+1 239-425-4239
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube