Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Project Begins in NYC

Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and Equinor Wind US President Molly Morris today announced the start of construction on what will be the nation’s largest dedicated offshore wind port at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT). The project will accelerate the clean energy transition, advance progress toward the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) goal to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035, and create more than 1,000 construction jobs.

“We are taking a large step forward in our commitment to build a sustainable future and foster economic growth,” Governor Hochul said. “With the groundbreaking of South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, New York is fueling the redevelopment of the Brooklyn waterfront, bringing important investments to our communities, creating good-paying jobs, and building the model for the offshore wind industry that the rest of the nation can follow.”

New York City Mayor Adams said, “Today, we are powering up New York’s clean energy economy and creating more than 1,000 union jobs for working-class New Yorkers as we break ground on the largest dedicated offshore wind port in the nation at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal. In addition to creating jobs and economic growth, this offshore wind project will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and ensure our city meets our climate goals of 100-percent clean electricity by 2040 and carbon neutrality by 2050. Together with our recent acquisition of the Brooklyn Marine Terminal in nearby Red Hook, we are well on our way to reimagining Brooklyn’s working waterfront for the 21st century, powered by the green economy and through our ‘Green Economy Action Plan’ that will help create jobs and opportunity for generations to come.”

SBMT, a historic home for New York City’s working waterfront, is a 73-acre site that will serve as a cutting-edge facility for offshore wind operations. It will also serve as the operations and maintenance hub for Empire Wind 1, a large offshore wind project whose first phase will deliver 810 megawatts of renewable energy to New York — enough to power nearly 500,000 homes in Brooklyn, with a target to deliver first power in late 2026. Additionally, SBMT will host an onshore substation to connect electricity from the offshore wind turbines into New York City’s' electricity grid at the Gowanus Substation in Brooklyn. Construction at SBMT to support Empire Wind 1 is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Today marks another monumental step in the transition away from fossil fuels through New York State’s commitment to delivering clean offshore wind power. The modernization and expansion of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal is a game changer for the offshore wind industry, not only in New York, but in the U.S. I congratulate Equinor and SBMT as this facility is now officially on its way to becoming the largest dedicated offshore wind port in the United States.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Today’s groundbreaking at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal is a big step forward towards achieving New York’s clean energy future. This project will create good paying jobs, and boost the economy, attracting further investment in New York City while securing clean, renewable energy for New Yorkers.”

Equinor Renewables Americas President Molly Morris said, “Today’s groundbreaking at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal is a defining moment for Empire Wind 1 and for the long-term renewable energy ambitions of New York State and beyond. We are proud to restore this historic working waterfront in Brooklyn and grateful for the shared commitment to offshore wind shown by this community and by city, state and federal leaders who made this milestone possible. This construction will result in union jobs and local economic benefits while supporting a project that will deliver homegrown power to New Yorkers and position the state as a leader in the advancing offshore wind industry.”

Last week, NYSERDA and Equinor finalized a new contract for Empire Wind 1 that provides a range of economic benefits to support economic development in New York City and across the state. Investments include increased funding for workforce and community development, with significant investments already underway in Sunset Park’s new Offshore Wind Learning Center, as well as in the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub and the Offshore Wind Ecosystem Fund.

In September 2021, the city and NYCEDC unveiled a 15-year, $191 million Offshore Wind Vision Plan to make New York a leading destination for the industry. Over the last year, tremendous progress has been made to establish New York City as the nation’s primary offshore wind hub. The offshore wind industry in New York City will create up to 13,000 jobs by 2035. SBMT will create more than 1,000 union jobs during the construction phase, 200 assembly jobs and 50 permanent positions at SBMT.

In 2022, Mayor Adams announced an agreement that will transform the city-owned SBMT into one of the largest offshore wind port facilities in the nation. As part of the deal finalized by NYCEDC, Equinor and the Sustainable South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, L.P. (SSBMT) will upgrade and build out the terminal as Empire Wind 1’s long-term Operations & Maintenance Base, which includes a control room that measures turbine data and monitors the project around-the-clock. Empire Wind 1 will be the first offshore wind farm to connect directly to New York City’s power grid.

As a mature project, Empire Wind I, has already completed most federal and state permitting milestones. Empire Wind 1’s federal Construction and Operations Plan (COP) was approved by the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in November 2023 and achieved a critical milestone last month when the New York State Public Service Commission approved the project’s plan to connect to New York’s electric grid.

In March 2024, Empire Wind and the Building & Construction Trades Council of Greater New York and Vicinity (BCTC) announced the signing of a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) for the construction of SBMT, which establishes working standards, industry-leading safety practices, and equity in the construction of the terminal, creating union construction jobs and apprenticeships in local New York communities, as well as thousands of indirect jobs in manufacturing, shipping and logistics. The PLA prioritizes hiring hyperlocal union members from the Sunset Park community, and secondarily, union members from New York City.

Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “Today is a big day for job development in Brooklyn and for offshore wind in New York, and America, and we are one step closer to bringing to life the promise of reliable clean energy contained in our Inflation Reduction Act. The South Brooklyn Marine Terminal will be transformed into one of the largest offshore wind power projects in the nation, creating jobs for the communities around it, and today I am proud to see it moving forward with the start of construction. This project will support hundreds of good-paying, green jobs for a community that has borne the burden of pollution, while helping New York reach its emissions goals. I will continue to fight hard for a bold buildout of offshore wind and it’s supply chain in New York, in close coordination with all stakeholders, including Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams, and for deeper investments in disadvantaged communities.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “The future of offshore wind in America is right here in Brooklyn. I'm honored to stand alongside Mayor Adams, NYSERDA, and Equinor as we break ground on the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, which will serve as the largest offshore wind staging and maintenance port in the nation and connect offshore wind power to over 500,000 homes across New York City. The South Brooklyn Marine Terminal and the Empire Wind 1 wind farm are a testament to what we can achieve when government and industry come together to realize the future of American green energy.”

Representative Jerrold Nadler said, “I have been a passionate advocate and supporter of the Port of New York and New Jersey for over 40 years, and the start of construction today by Equinor to build the nation’s largest offshore wind port is important step in the redevelopment of the Brooklyn waterfront. A reactivated South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) brings good manufacturing jobs to Brooklyn, while advancing our green energy goals. It is imperative that we maintain port operations along the entire Brooklyn waterfront, both at the SBMT and the Red Hook Container Terminal a few miles away. I have long fought for the redevelopment of the SBMT back into an active maritime facility and the start of construction today should be just the beginning of a future larger port in Brooklyn. Today’s announcement is an example of how New York City can lead the way to a brighter and greener future by building America's first offshore wind production hub right here at SBMT.”

State Senator Peter Harckham said, “This is an important day for all New Yorkers. Renewable energy means new jobs, cleaner air and a healthier environment. As Environmental Conservation Committee Chair, I congratulate Equinor on breaking ground on new offshore wind generation that is essential to a clean energy future that benefits all of us.”

Councilmember Alexa Aviles said, “Today’s groundbreaking of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal marks a tremendous milestone for revitalizing the waterfront and committing to climate justice for District 38. I look forward to working alongside NYCEDC, SBMT, and Equinor to ensure we progress toward our clean energy goals and create offshore wind careers for New Yorkers and Brooklyn communities.”

Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development & Workforce Maria Torres-Springer said, “Today's groundbreaking at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal is monumental for New York. This project will build an offshore wind port and operations and maintenance facility in Brooklyn and create a new renewable energy industry — and the local supply chain and workforce to grow it — in New York's Harbor of the Future. I want to congratulate Equinor and our state partners, thank the team at NYCEDC, and I look forward to seeing the offshore wind industry expand in New York City to power a just transition, create thousands of green-collar jobs, and deliver clean power to millions of New Yorkers.”

Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi said, “Our city is in the crosshairs of climate change; we must be at the forefront with innovative solutions. “Standing up the offshore wind industry isn’t easy, but it is essential — delivering good green jobs and clean energy for a lower-emissions future. This is real, concrete progress for a better city and a better world. My deepest thanks to the many experts and advocates across the private sector and our city and state governments who have gotten us to this moment.”

Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Randy Peters said, “Brooklyn is the home to innovation, so it is only appropriate that one of the largest offshore wind port in the country would be located here. Thank you, Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams, for continuing to invest in Brooklyn and taking the lead on making New York greener. Construction of the wind port at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal will bring thousands of jobs to Brooklyn, and once completed, allow for real renewable electricity.”

NYCEDC President & CEO Andrew Kimball said, “The redevelopment of the long-underutilized South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into one of the nation’s largest offshore wind ports is a transformative step forward in the implementation of the Adams Administration’s Green Economy Action Plan and toward a cleaner, greener future for all New Yorkers. Thanks to a strong public-private partnership between NYCEDC, offshore wind developer Equinor, SSBMT, and the local community, this project will provide 500,000 New York City homes with green power, create thousands of jobs and procurement opportunities with a focus on Sunset Park, an environmental justice community. SBMT will also become the city’s most visible physical manifestation of its transition to the green economy as every day literally millions of New Yorkers and visitors will witness the staging and deployment of massive offshore wind component parts.”

Citizens Campaign for the Environment Executive Director Adrienne Esposito said, “This new offshore wind terminal is a lasting legacy that will advance our renewable energy transition. It’s exciting to witness such substantial progress in fighting climate change, breaking our addiction to fossil fuels and promoting cleaner, healthier air quality. This terminal is a landmark and beacon of hope which is urgently needed to change the way we produce energy. We congratulate Governor Hochul, NYSERDA, Mayor Adams and Equinor for their leadership in making this project a reality.”

Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York President Gary LaBarbera said, “Redeveloping the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal will not only be a key component to the mobilization of New York’s offshore wind infrastructure but will also create thousands of family-sustaining union careers that will inject much-needed economic stimulus into our underserved communities. Offshore wind is a crucial part of achieving the clean energy goals set out by the CLCPA and we are excited to break ground on yet another project that will boost our green economy and improve the lives of countless New Yorkers for generations to come. Our members are eager to play their role in completing this initiative and pursue the middle-class opportunities it provides them.”

New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO said, “The start of construction on the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal project is a major step forward toward a successful clean energy transition and meeting our state’s ambitious climate goals,” said Vincent Alvarez, president. With more than 1,000 high quality, union construction jobs being created initially, the development of SBMT will provide skilled workers the opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future while supporting their families and communities. We look forward to continuing to work toward the development of permanent jobs with strong labor standards here at SBMT and across the New York offshore wind industry.”

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 3. Business Manager Christopher Erikson said, “The members of Local Union No. 3 are excited to play an important role in the redevelopment of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT). This milestone for New York is yet another example of the progress that has been achieved towards our clean energy goals. The SBMT will serve as a critical component for Equinor and the offshore wind industry as this emerging energy sector transitions our city, state and nation on a path to a cleaner future fighting climate change and providing a brighter economic future to the surrounding communities in Brooklyn and New York. Thank you to all those that are making this possible, especially our Governor Kathy Hochul for leading the way.”

Red Hook Container Terminal, LLC, President and CEO Michael Stamatis said, “Today’s ceremony marks the beginning of this once in a lifetime transformation of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal from a port facility dormant for almost 40 years, into a new state of the art dedicated offshore wind port, a significant milestone for New York’s green energy future. This pivotal step will unlock thousands of jobs and move New York City to the forefront of the emerging offshore wind industry, while solidifying our commitment towards sustainability and economic growth. Today further demonstrates, the importance of the Brooklyn working waterfront and the need to preserve and modernize these facilities while investing in new facilities that will provide numerous benefits to the city, state, and local communities they serve. SSBMT is proud to be part of this collaborative effort between Governor Hochul, Mayor Adams, NYCEDC and Equinor. We thank them for their tremendous leadership and commitment to developing SBMT, as we harness the power of innovation to secure a cleaner, more prosperous tomorrow for all New Yorkers.”

Sustainable South Brooklyn Marine Terminal and Industry City Glen Siegal said, "We are excited to welcome Equinor to the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal. It’s great to see the once under-utilized terminal transformed into a hub for clean energy innovation. Equinor's partnership is pivotal for this groundbreaking project, and we're honored to be part of it.”

Waterfront Alliance Cortney Koenig Worrall President and CEO said, “Waterfront Alliance is thrilled New York State is moving one step closer to meeting its own goals for renewable energy far into the future with the redevelopment of South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into one of the nation's major offshore wind ports. We look forward to supporting this renewable energy redevelopment and others needed to bring about the unprecedented transformation of how we power cities and our entire nation's energy supply.”

Vestas North America Offshore Wind Customer Project Execution Amy Mcginty said, “Vestas congratulates the City and State of New York, Equinor, and NYCEDC on reaching this groundbreaking milestone in the continued transformation of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) into a world-class offshore wind hub. As preferred turbine supplier for Empire Wind 1, Vestas is acutely focused on establishing a sustainable supply chain for long-term success and the groundbreaking of the SBMT drives the industry one step closer to putting turbines in the water and to supplying thousands of New York homes with clean energy.”

Maritime Association of the Port of NY/NJ Executive Director Stephen Lyman said,“Today’s groundbreaking at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal represents a significant contribution to New York State’s ambitious goal of renewable energy by 2035 and will help combat climate change in one of the nation’s most populated areas while fostering regional economic growth. South Brooklyn Marine Terminal not only will support the delivery of renewable energy, but also jobs, creating numerous career opportunities including maritime, organized labor, education, and workforce development programs for New Yorkers at the forefront of this blossoming industry.”

VHB and Co-chair, Offshore Wind Advisory Council National Director of Offshore Wind KC Sahl said, "The Offshore Wind Industry Advisory Council is proud to have contributed guidance towards making New York City a national leader in this transformative industry. The redevelopment of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal represents a monumental step forward. This project will drive sustainable economic growth, high-quality green jobs, and accelerate our transition to renewable energy sources — all while prioritizing equity and community benefits. The council looks forward to continuing to advise on developing offshore wind in an equitable and innovative manner that uplifts all New Yorkers."

BOND Civil & Utility President Kane Cuddy said, “The moment a project of this magnitude transitions from concept to reality is always one worthy of celebration. Offshore wind is still an emerging industry here in the United States and we’re proud to bring our experience in the sector to the shores of New York City. This is perhaps one of the most important case studies to prove this technology can scale to support our diversifying grid nationwide, to be a part of that is an honor.”

New York State's climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is advancing a suite of efforts – including the New York Cap-and-Invest program (NYCI) and other complementary policies – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels. New York is also on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York's unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $28 billion in 61 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the State, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, nearly $3 billion for clean transportation initiatives and over $2 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. These and other investments are supporting more than 170,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector as of 2022 and over 3,000 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including requiring all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold in the State be zero emission by 2035. Partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with more than 400 registered and more than 130 certified Climate Smart Communities, nearly 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the State to help target air pollution and combat climate change.