CME Corp Announces New Sales Team Structure to Support Growing Customer Base
CME Corp., the largest equipment-only distributor of medical equipment in the U.S., announces the evolution of its sales leadership team.
I am confident Bob, Eva, and Keith will excel in their new roles and continue to strengthen CME’s position in the industry as the only one-stop-shop distributor focused solely on medical equipment.”WARWICK, RHODE ISLAND, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CME Corp., the largest equipment-only distributor of medical equipment in the U.S., announces the evolution of its sales leadership team to support its goal of delivering the best customer experience while continuing double digit growth.
— KC Meleski, President, CME Corp.
CME’s restructured sale team, featuring a triumvirate of leadership for our core business areas of Regional Sales, National Accounts, and Government and Contractor Sales, marks a reinvigorated emphasis on growing our customer base through unrivaled customer experiences and a renewed focus on the medical construction market. With this industry seasoned team in place, CME is positioned to deepen existing client relationships and drive sustained growth by seeking out connections with new healthcare customers.
“As our customer base in the healthcare industry has grown, restructuring our sales teams to position these key people to better serve our customers and support our sustained growth became imperative.” says KC Meleski, President, CME Corp. “There is an element of pride associated with being able to recognize the excellence and passion of individuals who have been instrumental in ensuring the best experience for our customers and by extension, our growth. I am confident Keith, Eva, and Bob will excel in their new roles and continue to strengthen CME’s unique position in the industry as the only one-stop-shop distributor focused solely on medical equipment.”
Keith Olson, CME’s new Vice President of Sales, Regional & Planner Accounts started his career with CME as an intern and later, returned as an Account Manager for the Boston area. From there Keith moved into leadership of the Eastern Sales Team. Over the last decade Keith has cultivated relationships with large IDNs such as Beth Israel Lahey Health and General Brigham Health and has solidified CME’s reputation and presence in the Midwest and Northeast regions of the United States.
Eva Willis, Vice President of National Accounts joined CME in 2019 as the National Accounts Manager before assuming the role of Director of National Accounts. Under her leadership, the National Accounts team has grown strategically and cultivated significant relationships with large IDNs across the country. Eva has also been instrumental in growing CME’s corporate relationship with Group Purchasing Organizations.
Bob Charon, Vice President of Government and Contractor Sales, has been at the helm of CME Government Sales since 2016 after serving as a CME Account Manager. He has been pivotal in establishing and expanding the Government team and securing multi-year, multimillion-dollar GSA contracts for CME. Bob is also spearheading initiatives aimed at continuing to grow relationships with general contractors.
The evolution of leadership within the CME Sales team reflects our commitment to adaptability and growth in the ever-changing healthcare landscape. New perspectives and fresh ideas foster innovation and collaboration that raise the bar on customer experiences. Embracing the diversity that accompanies change serves as a pathway to maintaining CME’s standards of excellence in a dynamic industry.
About CME Corp:
CME Corp is the nation's premier source for healthcare equipment, turnkey logistics, and biomedical services, representing 2 million+ products from more than 2,000 manufacturers. With two corporate offices and 35+ service centers, our mission is to help healthcare facilities nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment specification, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.
Kristen Sisson
CMO, CME Corp
+1 800-338-2372
email us here