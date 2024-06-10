194th Engineer Brigade changes command

SMYRNA, Tenn. – The 194th Engineer Brigade, headquartered in Jackson, welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony in the 117th Regiment’s Bobby Davis Auditorium at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on Friday, June 7.

Brig. Gen. Steven Turner, the Tennessee National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army, presided over the ceremony where Col. John Kinton relinquished command of the brigade to Lt. Col. Tony Glandorf.

“It is a privilege to thank a talented leader for all they accomplished while also welcoming the brigade’s future leader,” said Turner. “Col. Kinton has made the 194th the strongest and most ready brigade in the state while also deploying numerous units around the globe and responding to domestic emergencies here in Tennessee. We are sad to see him move on. However, we are grateful that Lt. Col. Glandorf, a talented and experienced leader, will continue this level of excellence and add valuable experience to the 194th command team.”

Kinton served as the commander of the 194th since August 2022, where he and his staff supported numerous domestic operations and overseas deployments. With nearly 36 years of military experience, he also served as the Director of Military Support where he managed all of Tennessee’s military response to emergencies and disasters. Kinton enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard in October 1988 and commissioned as an engineer officer through the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Army ROTC program in 1994. During his career, he deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, and various countries throughout Asia, Central America, and Europe.

“The last few years have been an amazing opportunity, and I am grateful to have been a part of such a professional and storied brigade,” said Kinton.

The new commander, Tony Glandorf, has served in the Tennessee National Guard for over 24 years, first enlisting in 1999 as part of the University of Tennessee’s ROTC simultaneous membership program. He commissioned as an engineer officer in 2001.

During his career, Glandorf deployed to Iraq in 2004 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and twice to Kuwait, first in 2011 supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and again in 2019 supporting Inherent Resolve. Prior to his new assignment, Glandorf served as the commander of the 230th Engineer Battalion, headquarter in Trenton, since 2021.

“It is a great honor to take command of such a prestigious and heralded unit,” said Glandorf. “The 194th has tremendous and unique capabilities for the Tennessee National Guard and the United States Army. It’s humbling to see what the brigade’s men and women have accomplished over the last few years and I look forward to serving the nation and the great state of Tennessee alongside these phenomenal Soldiers.”

Glandorf has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Memphis, a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, a master’s degree in business administration from the Fogelman College of Business, and a juris doctorate from the Cecil C. Humphrey’s School of Law.

In his civilian career, Glandorf is chief counsel for the Securities Division and Financial Services Investigation Unit for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. He resides in Bellevue with his wife Bethany.