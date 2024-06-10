A Journey of Heart and Heritage: A.K. Baumgard’s Epic Tale
Discover “My Heart Grows Wide Within Me: The Story of Anah and Standing Cloud.”COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her stunning historical novel, “My Heart Grows Wide Within Me: The Story of Anah and Standing Cloud,” A.K. Baumgard crafts a sweeping narrative that spans the late 19th-century American frontier, vividly bringing to life the trials and triumphs of Anah and Standing Cloud.
A.K. Baumgard, who grew up in the foothills of the Alleghenies near the Warrior Trail, draws from her rich heritage as a direct descendant of Agwrondougwas, Good Peter of the Iroquois Nation. With an MFA in Writing and degrees in Anthropology and English, Baumgard’s deep understanding of Native American culture and history permeates every page of her 220,000-word opus. Her mixed-blood ancestry and extensive background provide a unique perspective that enriches the narrative, making it both an educational and profoundly moving experience.
“My Heart Grows Wide Within Me” tells the gripping story of Anah and Standing Cloud during the tumultuous period of the Indian Wars. Through a blend of dreams, visions, legends, and journal entries, Baumgard weaves a rich tapestry that explores the shattered lives of the era while achieving emotional truths that transcend time and place. The novel follows Anah as she gives birth to Standing Cloud's son, Standing Free, and Cloud's quest to develop a herd of rare Appaloosa horses to provide for his family.
Readers will journey across the American frontier, encountering well-known figures from history and experiencing the deep emotional and cultural currents of the time. Baumgard’s skillful storytelling and intricate character development make this novel an unforgettable read, immersing readers in the vibrant and often heart-wrenching world of Anah and Standing Cloud.
A.K. Baumgard now resides on the Gulf Coast of Florida with her family, having also lived and worked in Europe and the Sangre de Christos. Her lifelong passion for Native American studies shines through in this compelling and heartfelt narrative.
“My Heart Grows Wide Within Me: The Story of Anah and Standing Cloud” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, and is poised to become a cherished addition to the canon of historical fiction. Dive into this epic story and discover the power of vision, love, and heritage through the lens of author A.K. Baumgard.
