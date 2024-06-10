Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,345 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Intuniv, guanfacine, Date of authorisation: 17/09/2015, Revision: 13, Status: Authorised

Intuniv treatment must be started by a doctor specialised in childhood or adolescent behavioural problems. Before starting treatment, the doctor should carry out checks to see whether the patient is at risk of side effects of the medicine (particularly sleepiness, effects on heart rate and blood pressure, and weight gain).

The dose of Intuniv requires careful adjustments, taking account side effects and benefits seen in the patient. Weekly monitoring is required at the start of treatment and the patient should continue to be monitored at least every 3 months for the first year.

The medicine is available as tablets (1, 2, 3 and 4 mg). The recommended starting dose for all patients is 1 mg taken by mouth once a day. For information on dose adjustments and checks to be carried out by the doctor, see the summary of product characteristics (SmPC).

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Intuniv, guanfacine, Date of authorisation: 17/09/2015, Revision: 13, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more