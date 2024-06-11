Aguirre Medical Group Delivers Proven Solutions for Independent Medical Practices that Transform Business Operations

Aguirre Medical Group Founder, AJ Aguirre

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aguirre Medical Group (AMG), a management services organization (MSO), aims to preserve independent private practice medicine with its proven strategies and solutions that transform business operations and promote sustainable growth and profitability for physicians, enabling doctors to fully focus on what matters most – providing high-quality, patient-first care. Amidst soaring costs and a national healthcare industry largely dominated by corporations and private investors, AMG establishes partnerships with primary care practices and small provider groups. Its seasoned team creates innovative, scalable and customized solutions tailored to meet individual partners' needs and is poised to manage everything from administrative services to the employment and orchestration of non-medical and clinical staff.

“We are not just a service provider but rather a trusted partner committed to nurturing your practice’s growth and success through efficient practice management. Our collaboration allows physicians to devote themselves entirely to delivering outstanding patient care without the distraction of day-to-day business responsibilities,” said Aguirre Medical Group Founder AJ Aguirre. “We strive to safeguard the well-being of your patients without compromise, all the while enhancing profitability, optimizing cash flow, and solidifying the foundation of your practice for ultimate success.”

AMG offers a comprehensive suite of support services, from sharing lease obligations and adopting non-medical employees to absorbing losses. The team also assists with overseeing the day-to-day management of the clinic and administrative work, including managing the daily workings of the practice, employee timekeeping, answering phones, sending referrals, pulling medical records for providers, and trading paperwork between the front office and the biller. Administrative services include handling employee payroll and payroll taxes, accounts payable, tracking inventory, and ordering vaccines, medical supplies, and office supplies.

To learn more, visit https://www.aguirremed.com, or for more information, email info@aguirremed.com.