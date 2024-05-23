GLUE AMSTERDAM CONNECTED BY DESIGN TO MAKE ITS U.S. PREMIERE WITH DALLAS EDITION SET FOR APRIL 9-11, 2025

Troy Durst, Guus van Maarschalkerweerd

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amsterdam-based design-route GLUE, setup as a collaborative effort for and by the creative community and now in its fourth year, recently announced its expansion to the United States with its Dallas edition set for April 9-11, 2025. GLUE dallas connected by design, will feature a three-day citywide design-route that connects designers, architects, brands, showrooms, makers, artists, galleries, colleges and universities, and cultural organizations, with the aim of better connecting these creative sectors.

After extensive consideration of different countries, GLUE Co-founder Guus van Maarschalkerweerd found a true partner in U.S.-based tradeshow producer Troy Durst. Troy is principal of WestEdge Design Fair, which is produced in Los Angeles, and recently debuted in Dallas. He and his wife Cheryl, executive vice president and CEO of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA), are known figures in the U.S. design industry.

“We are excited to be a part of GLUE’s expansion to the United States, making its debut in Dallas in April 2025, and look forward to its continued success as it expands to design-centric cities worldwide. Dallas was selected to host the inaugural GLUE activation in the U.S. because of its historic civic history supporting design innovation. At GLUE dallas connected by design, designers will find opportunities to further build relevant connections, obtain contextual insight, and expand their network – all important reasons to launch in a design-forward city like Dallas. Being part of this dynamic expansion provides a unique opportunity to highlight and elevate the business of design throughout this vibrant and diverse city,” Durst said.

Highlighting curated hubs, art and design districts, and creative landmarks during the April 2025 design-route, GLUE will further connect creative communities and their invited guests through year-round events, meetups, talks and Community Cocktails. GLUE provides a “mapped” and route-centric networking platform across the city that fosters industry connection and innovation. Members will not only open their doors during the event but are encouraged to present an immersive and experiential program within their area of expertise such as a lecture, retrospect, guest speaker, book signing, workshop, maker demonstration, reception or other. The GLUE platform will allow the Dallas creative community to enhance its profile and gain visibility locally and across the United States, as well as internationally.

For more information, please email info@gluedallas.com or visit https://gluedallas.com.