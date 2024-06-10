FEMA Celebrates Caribbean Heritage Month

In celebration of Caribbean Heritage Month, we are taking time to honor Caribbean FEMA employees who help make our nation safer, stronger and more prepared.

Edda Ileana Salgado Reyes

Region 2 Public Assistance Program Delivery Grants Manager

What is the most fulfilling/rewarding thing about working with FEMA?

Assisting Puerto Rico before, during and after all disasters while applying the FEMA values of respect, compassion, integrity and fairness along the journey.

What does National Caribbean American Heritage Month mean to you?

National Caribbean American Heritage Month offers Caribbean Americans and our allies a chance to rejoice in the diverse cultural heritage, accomplishments and contributions of Caribbean individuals in the United States. It is an occasion for me to honor my roots, connect with like-minded individuals, and highlight the vibrant tapestry of Caribbean culture. This month prompts reflection on the journeys, challenges, victories and ongoing impacts of Caribbean Americans across various domains like art, music, literature, science, business and politics.

It serves, for me, as a reminder of the invaluable role Caribbean Americans play in shaping America’s cultural landscape and underscores the significance of cultural diversity. I always embrace this opportunity to celebrate my identity, history and the resilience of my community in my beautiful Puerto Rico.

Alyssa Glenn

Program Analyst, EGS Policy Division, Grants Program Directorate, Resilience

What is the most fulfilling/rewarding thing about working with FEMA?

Collaboration and teamwork along with helping others. Working at FEMA allows me to directly help those affected by disasters and emergencies, providing vital resources to those in their most vulnerable times.

What does National Caribbean American Heritage Month mean to you?

This month is an opportunity to educate others about the culture and achievements of Caribbean Americans. It helps raise awareness about the challenges and triumphs of Caribbean communities and promote a deeper understanding of our culture.

Paris Rossiter

Equity Analyst, Public Assistance Division, Recovery Directorate

What is the most fulfilling/rewarding thing about working with FEMA?

Since my arrival at FEMA, and even at my onboarding session, which Administrator Criswell attended, the common refrain among everyone present was, “I just want to help people who are in need.” That statement filled my cup on the first day and helped me realize that I was in the right place. As I read accounts, articles and stories of the work that we do as an agency, and how we strive to instill equity as a foundation of emergency management, I am motivated to be ready when the call comes in.

What does this National Caribbean American Heritage Month mean to you?

National Caribbean Heritage Month means diving into a deeper awareness of the rich history of a beautiful, unique and diverse region of the world. Due to a variety of reasons, my family is not able to trace its roots back beyond a few generations. However, in recent years my father uncovered information that our family heritage, while originating in Sub Saharan Africa, also spent a significant amount of time in the West Indies. We do not know exactly which island our family called home, but in my travels to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, I have interacted with some of the most incredible people. This June, I plan to be on a journey of self-discovery, making an effort to learn more about my journey, my people and my path.

Varsha Ramsumair

Business Operations Section Chief, Recovery Technology Programs Division (RTPD), Recovery Directorate

What is the most fulfilling/rewarding thing about working with FEMA?

I find meaning in knowing that my work contributes to the long-term support of communities and individuals struck by disaster. Our Technology Programs Division strives to provide survivors with systems that are responsive to their needs, adaptable to evolving circumstances and innovative in developing solutions. I find my purpose in building a strong foundation for our division to accomplish this.

What does National Caribbean American Heritage Month mean to you?

There is no one face of the Caribbean. Our rich diversity, shaped by a complex history, reflects the interconnected nature of our world. During this month especially I celebrate our resilience, joy and dedication to the betterment of all around us. “Together we aspire, together we achieve.”

Marceen A. Burgher

Recovery Directorate Tribal Liaison and Ally, Strategic Partner, Equity Advisor

What is the most fulfilling/rewarding thing about working with FEMA?

I left the private sector because I wanted to serve. FEMA was my first choice because of its mission to help people before, during and after disasters. When the levees broke in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina, I wanted to do more than just be heartbroken, I wanted to contribute, stand up and fight for improved conditions. I couldn’t help but wonder – How can I help, and focus on proactive measures to help communities through a holistic approach of delivering Recovery across not just structures, but focusing on culture and values that those communities may have lost in a disaster? Working as an Equity Advisor Detailee in the Recovery Front Office, Office of Equity and Strategic Initiatives and now as an Equity advisor in ICD has helped in bringing incremental changes to help marginalized communities proactively recover over time. This is a nightly reward – I can sleep at night knowing, through teamwork and partnerships, I actually did something meaningful.

What does this National Caribbean American Heritage Month mean to you?

I am Jamaican born. Culture, family, friends, music, dance, food (in that order) is everything to us! Jamaica is a country with greats such as Marcus Garvey and Bob Marley. National Caribbean American Heritage Month is a new American tradition since 2006 and for me it means value, recognition and resilience. America recognizing our sub-culture as a vital piece of its culture is rewarding and makes me think of those who are Jamaican descents such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Harry Belafonte and Patrick Ewing. I started The Caribbean Collective FERG at FEMA and The Caribbean Collective Employee Association at DHS because it was a way to bring us together in a space, we feel represented in and that we can share our culture with allies. Representation matters!

The nostalgia I feel on most days takes me back to the beach, the food, the people. However, beyond Jamaica (and I believe the rest of the Caribbean would agree), no matter which country we represent, Caribbean people are unique and special. Sometimes we have dark days, and the beauty of our countries being islands can also mean our countries’ detriment in climate issues such as hurricanes, flooding and earthquakes. Those dark days also bring poverty, violence, human trafficking and hunger that leaves us heartbroken and exhausted. Yet we never stop fighting and we never stop being resilient and that is our common ground across all Caribbean regions – the will to not just survive, but to thrive! Caribbean American Heritage month is a reminder of strength, courage and tenacity. We thrive because we must and even in the face of tragedy we smile because we can and will. There is an an old Caribbean person in this moment saying, “every disappointment is for a good” simply echoing words from our Caribbean ancestors that means hold onto the positives of every situation and never give up or give in because everything will be “Irie.”

Niclaos Almonor

Region 2 Office of the Regional Administrator Lead Program Analyst

What is the most fulfilling/rewarding thing about working with FEMA?

The most fulfilling thing about working for FEMA is that I can actually see the benefit of my work on people in my community. While most businesses and companies exist for profit, I believe it is the mission of government agencies to function and exist for progress. It has been my distinct honest to strive for progress in my job(s) at FEMA. the intersection of science, public policy, and service to people is one of the things I mostly enjoy about this work.

What does National Caribbean American Heritage Month mean to you?

National Caribbean heritage month means to me an opportunity and a time to reflect on our rich and diverse history; to celebrate our people and our diaspora as it relates to the African continent, the Caribbean itself, and all the places we found ourselves around this nation; it is a time when we can come together to build a brighter future for our unique identity and our participation in this nation.