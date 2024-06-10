Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Henderson County

AUSTIN -- FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Henderson County June 11 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds April 26-June 5.

The center is located at:

Henderson County

Henderson Senior Center

3344 TX 31 E.

Athens, TX 75752

Homeowners and renters in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties with uninsured losses from the storms and flooding April 26-June 5 may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

The center will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Deadline to apply is July 16.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.