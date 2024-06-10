Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,342 in the last 365 days.

Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Henderson County

AUSTIN -- FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Henderson County June 11 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds April 26-June 5.

The center is located at:

Henderson County

Henderson Senior Center  

3344 TX 31 E.

Athens, TX 75752

Homeowners and renters in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties with uninsured losses from the storms and flooding April 26-June 5 may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

The center will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Download the FEMA App for mobile devices. 
  • Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Deadline to apply is July 16.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

You just read:

Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Henderson County

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more