QUADRIPLEGIC FORMER MOTORSPORTS ATHLETE AARON BAKER KICKS OFF “ADVERSITY INTO ADVENTURE” WORLD CYCLING TOUR
Diverse-Abled™ Athlete and Author Kicks Off Inspirational Journey Benefitting the Adversity Into Adventure Foundation
At Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, we believe that adversity doesn’t define us; it’s how we respond to it that shapes our adventure.”PAMONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recovering quadriplegic athlete and author Aaron Baker kicks off his global “Adversity Into Adventure World Tour” on Wednesday, June 12th at 11:00 AM at Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare nationally renowned medical and rehabilitative care center located at 255 E Bonita Ave, Pomona, CA. Working to harness the power of community to uplift and inspire diverse-abled™ individuals across the globe, Baker will wheel, walk and roll his way around the globe in a self-powered journey spanning five continents. The ambitious trek will raise money for the 501 (c)(3) non-profit Adversity Into Adventure Foundation (AIA) which supports recreation, rehabilitation and neurological research supporting individuals with disabilities.
— Aaron Baker, founder Adversity Into Adventure
Patients with spinal cord injuries and other neurologic conditions at Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare along with community partners dedicated to the health and well-being of those with spinal cord injuries, and their participants/members have been invited to attend the event after which Baker will embark on the domestic leg of his self-propelled, cross-country journey along historic U.S. Route 66 and will include meetups and stops in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Chicago, Il. The AIA World Tour is sponsored by Columbia Distributing.
“At Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, we believe that adversity doesn’t define us; it’s how we respond to it that shapes our adventure. We aim to equip individuals with the tools, experiences, and support necessary to overcome obstacles and turn adversity into a catalyst for self-discovery,” said Aaron Baker, Founder of the organization.
Baker, a former professional motorsports athlete survived a tragic accident in 1999 in which he suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury which left him paralyzed from the chin down. Despite doctors’ prognosis that Baker would be unlikely to regain enough mobility to even feed himself again, Baker defied the odds and persevered in his recovery and today he is a husband, father, speaker and ardent adventure athlete. Baker also authored the inspirational memoir, “The Rebellious Recovery” and was the subject of a documentary, “Coming To My Senses.” In addition, Baker is the co-founder of the Center of Restorative Exercise and sits on the board of directors of the Wings For Life Foundation among other non-profit and community-based organizations.
ABOUT AARON BAKER
In 1999, as a professional motorsports athlete, Aaron Baker sustained a career-ending spinal cord injury fracturing cervical vertebrae 4, 5, 6—rendering him a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chin down. Medical professionals gave Baker a “one in a million” chance of ever feeding himself again. From the onset of his injury, Baker focused on rebuilding and redefining his life by becoming a student of his mind and body—and mastering a set of fundamental tools he still uses and shares with others daily.
Today, Baker is a husband, father and adventure athlete. He wrote his memoir “The Rebellious Recovery” and was the subject of a documentary, “Coming To My Senses” and co-founded the Center Of Restorative Exercise. Baker also sits on the Board of Directors for Los Angeles-based non-profit, Artists For Trauma and is a Spinal Cord Injury Lifestyle Specialist and author for Shield Healthcare. www.imaaronbaker.com
ABOUT ADVERSITY INTO ADVENTURE FOUNDATION
With a commitment to fostering resilience and personal development, the Adversity Into Adventure Foundation aims to raise funds to support neurological science and research along with hospitals and organizations focusing on recreation, rehabilitation and outreach supporting the healing of spinal cord injuries with an emphasis on collaborations with local communities, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and donors to fulfill its mission of affecting positive change for those living with and recovering from spinal cord injuries. For more information about Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, ways to get involved, or to support their initiatives, please visit www.adversityintoadventure.org/donate
ABOUT CASA COLINA HOSPITAL AND CENTER FOR CARE
Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare is a nonprofit provider of specialized medical and rehabilitative care for people of all ages with disabling conditions resulting from accidents, disease, or illness. Its continuum of care includes medical-surgical and intensive care, acute rehabilitation, residential rehabilitation, and long-term residential care. Outpatient services include orthopedic and neurologic rehabilitation, physician clinics with nearly 30 medical specialties, children’s services, diagnostic imaging, laboratory, audiology, and day treatment. Casa Colina is also home to a research institute, adaptive recreation and wheelchair sports program, and several residency programs. Located in Pomona, with satellite outpatient services in nearby Azusa, Casa Colina has proudly served the Southern California community and beyond for more than 85 years. Visit www.casacolina.org to learn more.
Adversity Into Adventure Foundation
Adversity Into Adventure
Elizabeth Daubel, 323.243.4959, elizabethdaubel@gmail.com
Ashley Angello, 585.694.5931, ashley.angello@gmail.com
Elizabeth Daubel
Adversity Into Adventure
+1 323-243-4959
elizabethdaubel@gmail.com
Adversity Into Adventure World Tour with Aaron Baker