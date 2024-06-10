Proactive Dealer Solutions Achieves SOC, SOC 2, and GLBA Compliance
Certification is part of the company’s mission to deliver exceptional service while maintaining a secure environment for all client data
"Achieving SOC, SOC 2, and GLBA compliance is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to protecting our clients' information,"HUNTERSVILLE, NC, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive Dealer Solutions, a leader in automotive dealership training and advanced software solutions, today announced it has achieved SOC, SOC 2, and GLBA compliance. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to data security and privacy.
**SOC & SOC 2 Compliance:**
The SOC (System and Organization Controls) and SOC 2 certifications demonstrate Proactive Dealer Solutions' adherence to rigorous standards for managing customer data. The SOC 2 certification, in particular, focuses on five trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
**GLBA Compliance:**
The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) compliance ensures that Proactive Dealer Solutions protects personal financial information and adheres to stringent privacy standards. This achievement highlights the company's dedication to safeguarding sensitive data against unauthorized access and threats.
**Key Highlights:**
- **Enhanced Data Protection:** SOC and SOC 2 certifications validate our robust data management and protection processes.
- **Customer Confidence:** GLBA compliance reaffirms our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.
- **Continuous Improvement:** These certifications reflect our proactive approach to cybersecurity and our dedication to continuous improvement.
“Achieving SOC, SOC 2, and GLBA compliance is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to protecting our clients’ information,” said Patrick Reininger, CEO of Proactive Dealer Solutions. “Our clients can have confidence that we are committed to the highest standards of data security and privacy.”
Proactive Dealer Solutions remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service while maintaining a secure environment for all client data. These certifications are part of the company's broader strategy to continually enhance security measures, setting new benchmarks in the industry.
For more information about Proactive Dealer Solutions and its services, please visit [www.proactivedealersolutions.com](http://www.proactivedealersolutions.com).
**About Proactive Dealer Solutions:**
Proactive Dealer Solutions is a leading provider of innovative solutions designed to enhance the operational efficiency and profitability of automotive dealerships. With a focus on data security and customer satisfaction, Proactive Dealer Solutions offers a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of the automotive industry.
