Hollywood Sensation Graduates from The Workshop at Macy's Class of 2024
This competitive innovative program supports entrepreneurs with a month-long digital pop-up on Macy’s website, knowledge, resources, tools and business grant.
We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to further our mission of making luxury jewelry accessible to all women.”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Sensation, a Women-owned and WBENC-certified company, is thrilled to announce that it has graduated from The Workshop at Macy’s 2024. This significant achievement marks another milestone for the brand, which was one of just 26 businesses chosen for the esteemed program.
— Mary Hood, Founder and CEO of Hollywood Sensation Jewelry
Founded in 2012 by Mary Hood, Hollywood Sensation Jewelry has consistently delivered sophisticated, timeless jewelry designs that empower women from the workplace to the red carpet. The brand's commitment to quality, affordability, and philanthropy, including contributions to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, has garnered national recognition and developed a loyal customer base.
Participation in The Workshop at Macy’s, the retail industry’s longest-running vendor accelerator program designed to propel underrepresented brands to the next level, provided Hollywood Sensation Jewelry with invaluable resources and opportunities for growth. Throughout the month of May, the class of 2024 had the opportunity to access Macy’s holistic supplier ecosystem, critical education and funding resources and engage customers through a pop-up shop on macys.com with all participants receiving a $5,000 business grant upon completion.
"We were thrilled and honored to participate in The Workshop at Macy’s 2024," said Mary Hood, Founder and CEO of Hollywood Sensation Jewelry. "This experience not only validates our efforts, but also opens new doors for collaboration and expansion. We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to further our mission of making luxury jewelry accessible to all women."
Hollywood Sensation’s stunning signature jewelry can be found on the Macy’s website.
Learn more about Hollywood Sensation now by visiting https://www.hollywoodsensation.com/.
ABOUT HOLLYWOOD SENSATION
Hollywood Sensation Jewelry is a women-owned, WBENC-certified brand founded in 2012 by Mary Hood. The company offers high-quality, affordable jewelry designed to empower women and inspire confidence. With a focus on philanthropy and excellence, Hollywood Sensation Jewelry continues to make a positive impact on its customers and the community.
